Napoli will seek Serie A lead against Atalanta: Ospina and Muriel promise to be protagonists

Luis Fernando Muriel and David Ospina, who were recently focused with the Colombia team to face the close of the South American Qualifiers, will meet again on Sunday, March 3, in what promises to be the most attractive match of a new day in Serie A, Atalanta vs. Napoli.

Both will come to the commitment after the blow of mind of having run out of quota at the 2022 Qatar Football World Cup, but with the conviction of doing their best given the particular needs of their clubs. Atalanta, for example, is fifth in the standings, but aims at least one more place to qualify for the Champions League. Meanwhile, Napoli is second, three points behind AC Milan, so he will play everything so that the disadvantage with the rossonero team does not increase.

The azzurro team, which has not won a Scudetto since 1990, led by Diego Armando Maradona, will be the one in the best moment: they have won two wins online. The best thing, however, will be to have Ospina guarding the portico: the coffee player has 11 matches without receiving a goal, the best score this season in the Italian league and one of the 10 best in the old continent. His team also has the least defeated fence, with 22 scores against.

As for Muriel, she hasn't had the best of her seasons because of her injuries. However, the last commitments were decisive for the Bergamo team: in qualifying for the Europa League quarterfinals, beating Bayer Leverkusen 4-2 on the overall scoreboard, he reported with a double. The man born in Santo Tomás (Atlántico) scored eight goals in the 2021/22 season and is now called to lead the club's offensive front, supplying Duván Zapata.

The match Atalanta vs. Napoli will be broadcast on ESPN at 8 a.m. (Colombian time).

In the confrontation against Napoli, Muriel will arrive motivated, because less than ten days ago the Italian Association of Footballers (Assocalciatori) chose him as one of the best Serie A footballers in the 2021/22 season.

Atalanta, where the Atlantic has been playing for three years, announced that he was chosen in the ideal eleven of Italian football last season, and it is no wonder, he was the third scorer for Calcio, in addition to the top gunner in the Bergamo team.

In the ideal set Muriel is part of the offensive trident together with Romelu Lukaku, who left Chelsea after his good performance for Inter Milan, and Cristiano Ronaldo, who stepped aside at Juventus to return the team where he made a quality jump in the old continent, Manchester United.

Luis Fernando Muriel, in the XI ideal of Italian football in the 2020/21 season

Meanwhile, the midfield is composed of Nicolò Barella (Inter), Franck Kessie (Milan), Federico Chiesa (Juventus) and defender Achraf Hakimi (former PSG), Stefan de Vrij (Inter), Alessandro Bastoni (Inter), Theo Hernandez (Milan). In turn, the best goalkeeper was Gianluigi Donnarumma.

It is worth remembering that last season, Luis Fernando Muriel reported with 22 goals (and 9 assists) in 36 matches. In this season, although it has not been equally important, it adds 8 targets

KEEP READING:



