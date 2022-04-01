Mario Irivarren and Vania Bludau would show the conflicts they had in their relationship on Ethel Pozo's program

No one was expecting it. Mario Irivarren and Vania Bludau were shaping up to be one of the most stable couples in Peruvian show business, however, a statement from the model announcing the end of her relationship with the former reality boy, disappointed her fans.

Through her social networks, the influencer noted that she made the difficult decision to end their romance. In addition, he made it clear that he would not provide any statement on this subject.

“ I made the difficult decision to end the relationship I had, even though there is a lot of love on my part . I will not give any details, nor any old speech and I sincerely hope that my decision will be respected”, he said.

Despite the fact that a few weeks ago they were extremely in love on public roads and on their main platforms, the truth is that their relationship would have been going through a crisis, at least that's what it looked like during the recordings of the program En esta cocina I command.

In a small trailer they showed, the magazine shows Vania Bludau visibly uncomfortable as she asks her then partner to hurry up cutting the meat. “Very small, in squares, you are desperate me,” he is heard saying.

However, this call for attention from the model would not have liked Mario Irivarren at all, who yelled at her and told her that she herself could come down and continue with her work. “ Go down and cut yourself, ” he replied.

In addition, at another time the former reality boy despairs over the cries of the former dancer and asks her to shut up by not deciding what she wanted her to do at that time. “Make up your mind then.”

It should be noted that this program was recorded weeks ago, when they had not yet finished, so Ethel Pozo, as the host of the program, was encouraged to tell a little about everything she saw on the day of the recordings, noting that the couple noticed that their relationship was not going quite well.

“ They have to watch the show because, sometimes, we are surprised that a couple ends a relationship, but sometimes there are certain things that one perceives in the environment , so this Sunday they will be able to watch the program and be attentive to those subliminal messages,” he said.

On the other hand, the América Hoy host asked her not to leave the eight-year friendship they had before they were in love, because although their romance didn't work out, the friendship shouldn't end because the love between them didn't stop.

“I wish them the best and I hope that friendship will prevail, they had eight years of friendship, that that friendship endures, they will no longer be a couple, but they can continue to be the great friends they always were,” he added.

