Legends and superstars who have never won a Grammy Award

The postponed 64th edition of the Grammy Awards arrives, the highest award ceremony for the highlights of recorded music. The awards presented by the National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences of the United States will be held this Sunday, April 3, when the entertainment industry gathers at the MGM Gran Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

With a handful of musical performances by artists nominated in different categories, and a diverse cadre of presenters, the gala will return to its face-to-face format after a last edition that was described as somewhat gray and almost goes unnoticed. This time it will have a red carpet and will be hosted by comedian Trevor Hoah.

Billie Eilish es una de las favoritas de la noche al ostentar siete nominaciones, sumadas a los siete premios que ya tiene en casa Foto: REUTERS/Monica Almeida

In this way, we will be able to see live performances by artists such as the eccentric Billie Eilish, who is multi-nominated in categories such as Record of the Year, Best Pop Vocal Album and Album of the Year; the famous South Korean band BTS and the also favorite of the night Olivia Rodrigo, as well as Bruno Mars and Anderson Paak integrating the Silk Sonic concept, and even the Colombian J Balvin, among other artists.

En los premios Grammy hay noventa categorías en vigor divididas en 29 géneros musicales y en tres subcategorías: generales, específicas y especiales Foto: Reuters

But they are not the only ones who have sought to win the famous golden gramophone, and although some of them already have a Grammy Award at home, there are other musicians and singers alike or more virtuoso who never managed to get the distinction from the Academy.

Although different artists and bands established themselves as music superstars, many of them did not win the prestigious award. One of them is Queen, although it's hard to believe of the iconic London band, the truth is that Freddy Mercury and his henchmen don't have any. The most they reached was their nominations for Bohemian Rhapsody in 1976 and the other, in 1980 for Another One Bites the Dus t. It was until 2018 that they received an honorary Grammy for their joint career.

Queen obtuvo en 2018 el Grammy honorífico Lifetime Achievement a toda su carrera musical (Photo by Michael Putland/Getty Images)

Icelandic Björk, despite being considered one of the conceptual artists with the greatest sonic proposal, has never taken home a gramophone. It is striking that the four times she was nominated in the 90s was thanks to the visual production of her videos and not because of her musical work by itself. It was not until entering the millennium that it was considered for its recordings, accumulating 14 nominations and no triumphs.

Björk ha estado nominada y ha perdido hasta en cinco ocasiones en la categoría de Best Alternative Music Album (Photo by Paul Bergen/Redferns)

Despite being a consecrated band, the KISS were never nominated until 1999 with their album Psycho Circus in a category, which they did not win. The band that led English Britpop in the 90s, Oasis, was nominated three times. However, the Gallagher brothers left empty-handed and at the same time the group broke up.

Oasis: En 1997 lograron ser nominados por 'Wonderwall', pero fueron derrotados por Tracy Chapman con 'Give me One Reason' Foto: Shutterstock

Other Britons, The Who, although their training is still partially active, never had the honor of winning an award, except for the honorary award for their entire career, awarded in 2001. Despite having released four epoch-making albums, rock legend Janis Joplin didn't get any Grammys until 2005, when she was posthumously recognized with the now recurring Lifetime Achievement Award.

''La bruja cósmica'' sólo consiguió un Grammy por su trayectoria en el año 2005 Foto: Shutterstock

Neither with The Smiths nor with his long-standing solo career, has Morrissey been able to obtain the gramophone; he only got a nomination in 1992 for the album Your Arsenal.

Mozz estuvo nominado en 1992 por su disco 'Your Arsenal', pero fue derrotado por Tom Waits Foto: Efe

Nominated on 17 occasions, Snoop Dogg, an essential figure in American urban culture, who was recently on the Super Bowl half-time show, has never won it, thereby generating his contempt: “Who cares? Screw the Grammys,” the rapper said in 2016.

La propuesta musical de Iggy Pop no ha llamado la atención de los académicos Foto: Efe/Alberto Morante

As a pioneer of punk since The Stooges and with a well-known solo career, Iggy Pop hasn't done enough to be considered in some category, at least that's how the members of the Academy seem to think.

KEEP READING: