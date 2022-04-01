Job offers for sales, customer service and collections agents

A company in the BPO sector has 500 vacancies in the cities of Bogotá, Medellin and Manizales, for sales agents, customer service agents and collection advisors.

Of these vacancies, 400 are specifically for Bogotá, Medellín and Manizales, for the positions of call center advisor in the sale of financial products and collection advisors.

The requirements to apply for these positions are: to be an academic bachelor, with a good commercial attitude, and you must have at least four months experience in call center, telemarketing, sales, financial sector or telecommunications.

Those interested in these vacancies can apply by sending their resumes to the emails seleccion.medellin@emergiacc.com, seleccion.manizales@emergiacc.co and seleccion.bogota@emergiacc.com, depending on the city you want to apply to. Or also through emergia Colombia's social networks on Facebook and Instagram.

Offers for bilingual advisors

The remaining 100 vacancies are in the city of Medellin and are for bilingual advisors, in the positions of sales agents (homeless commissions) and customer service to serve customers in the US market.

The requirements to apply for these vacancies are: to be a bachelor's degree, to have six months experience in call center and certified sales, as well as a B2 or C1 level of English.

Those interested can send their resumes to cochoa@emergiacc.com or write to emergia Colombia's social networks on Facebook and Instagram.

“Among the benefits of working with emergia are the possibility of growth within the company, decent and timely wages and great job stability. In addition, it is worth noting that emergia is a company that cares about working for the well-being and happiness of its employees, which offers many areas to provide its services,” explains Luz Enid Echeverry, director of people of the bidding company.

Multinational is looking for inexperienced advisors

On the other hand, a company dedicated to offering various technological products and services, is looking for bilingual business advisors to be part of its team and can develop great business skills.

The bidders clarify that you don't need experience, but you do need to have an excellent attitude to work as a team.

The requirements to apply for these vacancies are: to be a bachelor's degree and speak English. Those selected will have, among their functions, to provide timely and telephone services to customers of various companies, to offer products and services and, in addition, to create loyalty between the customer and the company.

The salary is $2,900,000 plus sales bonuses and all legal benefits. The training is completely paid. The contract is for an indefinite term directly with the company. Working hours are from Monday to Friday in fixed, non-rotating shifts and there is a day of rest, either Saturday or Sunday.

To apply, you have to enter the Computrabajo platform and type in the search engine “Bilingual Agent, my first job! - Bogota On-site”. Afterwards, you will need to go to the 'Apply' option and attach your resume with all your updated data. Likewise, you must have time available for the respective interview.

