If Peru wins the repechage: When will it face France, Denmark and Tunisia in the Qatar 2022 World Cup?

Although there are still three teams to be known to complete the 32, Peru is included in them, FIFA held the draw for the group stage of the Qatar 2022 World Cup this Friday, April 1 in Doha. There, it was discovered that, if the Peruvian team succeeds in beating their rival in the repechage, they will be in group D alongside France, Denmark and Tunisia. In addition, the dates of the matches and the possible stadiums are already known.

According to Eduardo Combe, the scenarios in which Peru, the United Arab Emirates or Australia could play will be the following: Lusail Stadium in Lusail, 974 in Doha, Education City Stadium in Doha and Al Jonoub Stadium in Al-Wakrah. In addition, the dates would be played from Tuesday, November 22 to Wednesday, November 30. Remember that only the first two go to the round of 16.

As is already known, the 'bicolor' will know if she is part of this group when she defines the match against the United Arab Emirates or Australia on June 13 from 01:00pm (Peruvian time) in Doha. Both countries that play the Asian Qualifiers will play on the 7th of the same month in the same city.

The last time Peru participated in a world cup, Russia 2018, faced Denmark on the first date and France on the second day. In both matches he lost 1-0, but it was the 'Gauls' who were totally eliminated from the competition. The only goal of the match was scored by Kylian Mbappé. A few weeks later the 'bleus' were crowned as world champions for the second time in their history.

GROUP D DATES:

Tuesday, November 22 Peru, Australia or UAE vs France

Saturday, November 26 Peru, Australia or UAE vs Tunisia

Wednesday, November 30 Peru, Australia or UAE vs Denmark

Perú derrotó 2-0 a Paraguay en Lima y logró el repechaje en la última fecha de Eliminatorias.

THIS IS HOW THE GROUPS WERE FORMED:

GROUP A

- Qatar

- Ecuador

- Senegal

- Netherlands

GROUP B

- England

- Iran

- United States

- Scotland, Wales or Ukraine

GROUP C

- Argentina

- Saudi Arabia

- Mexico

- Poland

GROUP D

- France

- Peru, Australia or the United Arab Emirates

- Denmark

- Tunisia

GROUP E

- Spain

- Costa Rica or New Zealand

- Germany

- Japan

GROUP F

- Belgium

- Canada

- Marruecos

- Croatia

GROUP G

- Brazil

-Serbia

- Switzerland

- Cameroon

GROUP H

- Portugal

- Ghana

- Uruguay

- Republic of Korea

Así quedaron los grupos de Qatar 2022.

JORGE LUIS PINTO FAVORITED PERU IN REPECHAJE

Jorge Luis Pinto, former UAE coach, spoke in a recent interview and said that the South American teams are superior to those who play Asian Qualifiers, in this case the last squad he led and Asutralia. “I faced Australia in the last qualifier because we had the playoff with them, it is a more European team, that presses and simple play, with a quick touch. Emirates is more technical and has an extraordinary centre-forward. For me, Peru is the favorite to win the repechage. We South Americans have more dynamics, more ball touch, in general more football,” he commented in an interview with Fútbol Como Cancha.

Perú accedió al repechaje de Qatar 2022 luego de vencer a Paraguay en la última fecha.

