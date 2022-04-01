Gino Assereto reveals the consequences of having used anabolics: “My nipples grew”

Although he was away from competition reality for a while to dedicate himself to music, Gino Assereto decided to return to Esto es Guerra to replace Anthony Aranda, who injured his ankle and had to stay away from the screens of América Televisión.

For this reason, the production of the reality series called Jota Benz's brother and he agreed to return. Since he has been present in Pachacamac's studios, the influencer appears in different television programs to reveal details of his life.

During an interview he had with the program En Boca de Todos, the reality boy revealed that he had to undergo an operation after being diagnosed with gynecomastia because of the anabolics he used to build his muscles.

“ The truth is, gynecomastia I think that when I arrived in Peru easy it was the immaturity of one of using things that I shouldn't use and that caused my nipples to grow a little. Aesthetically I didn't like them and I took them off, just like that,” said Gino Assereto.

Likewise, the former partner of Jazmín Pinedo took advantage of the cameras of En Boca de Todos to recommend that people not use any kind of 'pichicata', as this could harm them in the future as it happened to him.

“ The pichicata is true, that's it and I can say that they don't use it because it gave me gynecomastia and I had to remove it... to advise people not to use it. I haven't used it for a long time and I'm fine,” he added quite calmly.

GINO ASSERETO AND PATRICIO PARODI HAD A STRONG DISCUSSION

Gino Assereto and Patricio Parodi starred in a tough discussion in the most recent edition of Esto es Guerra, this after the former partner of Jasmine Pinero pointed out that the captain of the 'warriors' did not suffer an injury and pretended not to be well to not compete.

“ I still think you didn't get hurt that day. As much as people say, no matter how much your fans say, I think you didn't get hurt , because if you had been injured, you wouldn't be doing anything right now,” he questioned.

These words of Gino Assereto were not well received by Patricio Parodi, who did not hesitate to answer him loud and clear for questioning his state of health. “It's not what the followers say, it's not what the viewers say, it's not what you say, I have a medical test where my MRI says it,” he added.

However, this did not stop the member of the 'combatants', since he indicated that although his partner had a medical examination, he could have manufactured it. “ I can also have a false magnetic test done ,” he lashed out.

