Florinda Meza reacted to the advertising of Eugenio Derbez and “El Chavo del 8″

The also first actress and widow of Roberto Gómez Bolaños, Florinda Meza, had the opportunity to clarify all the rumors that revolve around the future production of the bioseries being prepared by the late producer, as well as the controversy that arose over the audiovisual product starring Eugenio Derbez.

The historian also shared in a meeting with the media and which was taken up by the entertainment journalist, Berenice Ortiz, who was delighted with the commercial made by Eugenio Derbez de Chespirito.

“Yes, it's very nice, I loved it. It's very well done”, commented first the actress who gave life to Chimoltrufia. He later stressed that there was never any opposition to Eugenio's commercial work: “He hasn't always been given the quality that Roberto would have demanded, but in the case of this promotional he was very good,” he added.

Eugenio Derbez hinted that his project will be released on March 24 (Photo: Instagram/ @ederbez)

The first actress praised the work of the recent performer who participated in CODA, the film that won the golden statuette in the category of “Best Film” ” at the 2022 Oscars: “Not surprising, Eugenio Derbez wouldn't do a piece of crap,” he said.

Finally, Florinda Meza lamented that she is being labeled as the culprit that Chespirito's programs are no longer on television and that in some productions related to Chespirito she wants to oppose different ideas.

“I was very sad that they said that, it is unfair and cruel, I had nothing to do with any of that. It makes me very sad, but surely that rumor was brought out by someone who doesn't love me,” he concluded.

After Eugenio Derbez raised suspicions about his mysterious project where he would have the special participation of Chavo del 8, the character that most transcended Roberto Gómez Bolaños, it was on March 23 that the Mexican historian shared that it was an advertisement for a pay television platform with a presence in Mexico.

Derbez's project could be Chespirito's biographical series (Photo: Instagram/ @ederbez)

“Listen, I've been reading all your comments about the last project I uploaded with El Chavo del 8 [...] but the truth is that I can't stand it anymore, I want to tell you, I don't want you to wait any longer, so go see it”, was heard at the start of the campaign starring Derbez.

The scene takes place in the living room of a house where the Mexican interpreter appears resting on an armchair in front of the television. With control in hand, the 60-year-old performer was watching an episode of Chavo del 8 when from one moment to another, the character breaks the third wall and not only talks to him, he leaves the monitor.

“Eugenio, do you still see me as when you were a child? ”, asks the friend of Popis, the Chilindrina and Kiko. Quickly, Derbez rejoins the seat surprised to see the character of his childhood in front of him, off television: “Chavo?... Of course, all my life, you have always accompanied me”, replied the character of El Chavo.

Photos: Instagram @ederbez//Televisa

After that, Chavito turns to television, is surprised by the number of channels offered by the service, takes a seat with Silvia Derbez's son and they engage in a brief conversation about the triumphs that Mexican art projects have achieved in recent years. Finally, Eugenio thanks him for opening the way for other comedians and the character states that recognition is mutual.

Within the same website, it is pointed out that the behind the scenes of the commercial is available within the service, which was recorded with an artificial intelligence technique known as Deepfake, which was placed on the actor who played on this occasion the boy who lived in the most famous neighborhood of Mexico.





