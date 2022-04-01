Economic war spreads damage and casualties beyond Ukraine

FILE PHOTO: A model of the natural gas pipeline is placed on Russian rouble banknote and a flag in this illustration taken, March 23, 2022. REUTERS//File Photo

Western sanctions for the invasion of Ukraine begin to hit Russians from big cities. Most of the shops where they shopped, especially the youngest ones, are closed. Their cell phones don't work like they used to. They don't have access to global social media. There is a shortage of products in supermarkets. On the other hand, Europe is shaking. It's cold. If you don't pay in rubles, you won't have Russian gas. There is already rationing in Germany and Austria. Governments fear that discontent will not only be directed at Putin but at them. The war for economic means is already here.

A medium-sized cup of coffee in Moscow has already become an unreal luxury. It costs as much as a lunch menu in a restaurant crowded by state employees. A Nespresso that was previously at hand on any central street in Moscow or St. Petersburg, disappeared. In the shops there are still some Central European Coca-Colas and chocolates. The rest, all national or not exist.

The shop windows are dark or covered with cardboard and wood. Uniqlo, H&M, Sony, Zara, Pull&Bear, Sephora, Jo Malone, Starbucks, Samsung, Mcdonalds, Ikea, Dolce & Gabanna, Apple and Gucci closed all their branches. More than 500 international companies suspended their operations. A new iron curtain fell on Russia and those who feel it most are the young people who were born after the fall of the Soviet Union. They are used to living the European way, having at hand the same thing as anyone their own age from London or Athens. Now they are looking for applications to learn how to take better care of their cell phones and computers that they will not be able to change for new models for long.

The Russians massively turned to large international goods stores, such as this one in Ikea, a few hours before the sanctions imposed by the West came into effect. Reuters/Staff/File Photo

Russian families are suffering from a drastic fall in living standards. They were already hit by a two-year recession and high inflation now fueled by the collapse of the ruble. The Centre for Economic and Business Research (CEBR) in London warned in a study this week that “the combination of sanctions, rising import costs and rising prices of raw materials and food make Putin's war a serious blow to the standard of living that it will be difficult for the Kremlin to compensate.” And it expects wages to fall by a quarter in real terms over the next two years. A fall in GDP of between 10% and 20% is estimated for this year.

Although no one can know exactly what the real consequences will be. Sanctions are affecting the entire production chain. The Russian technology industry is heavily dependent on Western products that have ceased to be marketed, which raises the price of subsidiary products. “What is left in stores costs twice as much, I can't buy it. If my phone breaks, I don't know what I'm going to do: in Russia there are no companies that manufacture technology,” Katia, a 21-year-old girl, said in an interview with The Telegraph.

What worries the rest of the Russians most is the possible lack of medicines. While laboratories such as Pfizer-BioNTech and GlaxoSmithKline continue to provide essential inputs, there is already a lack of retrovirals for HIV patients and drugs to treat cancer. There is also a collective hysteria that is causing shortages in pharmacies and supermarkets. Word spread that tampons and sanitary pads would soon run out, and yesterday the women's queues were endless in front of the shops that sell them. The sale of toilet paper is restricted to five rolls per person.

Vladimir Putin announced on Thursday that he will not sell gas to any country if they do not pay the bill in rubles. Sputnik/Aleksey Nikolskyi/Kremlin via REUTERS

The Vladimir Putin government's Sales Center Council is already looking for Chinese and other Asian companies that want to continue trading with Moscow and that can replace those that left. And those that remained have already increased their sales considerably as the manufacturers of Huawei and Xiaomi phones.

In Europe, sanctions also have an impact. The ones imposed by the Russian side. The north of the continent depends on Russian gas and oil to heat homes in what remains of this winter cold. British energy suppliers' websites collapsed on Thursday as customers rushed to submit gas and electricity meter readings a day before prices skyrocket. Starting in April, the limit on the most used tariffs, on a complicated scale imposed by the British energy regulator, will rise by 54%, which means that the energy bills of some 22 million customers will increase by hundreds of pounds.

Consumer advisory groups have advised citizens to submit readings of their electricity and gas consumption — yes, companies believe what customers who spent say — before the hike takes effect on Friday, to avoid being charged a higher rate for the energy they have consumed before. But many complain on social networks because the sites of companies such as British Gas, Shell Energy or Spain's Iberdrola, do not allow them to do the operation. The government of Boris Johnson is feeling popular pressure and in Parliament there are speeches calling for his resignation.

Germany and Austria launched rationing plans in view of the possibility of gas supply being interrupted amid the payment conflict with Russia. Moscow requires “non-friendly” countries to pay for their gas in rubles as of April 1, but the European Union, which pays mainly in euros, rejected the idea. On Wednesday, in a telephone conversation between Vladimir Putin and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, the Russian appeared to be relativizing the measure. “Payments would continue to be made exclusively in euros and would be transferred as usual to Gazprom Bank, which is not affected by sanctions,” he said according to an official statement from the German government. The next day, Putin said goodbye. He announced that he will cut off gas supplies to Western Europe unless buyers “open ruble accounts in Russian banks.” “Nobody sells us anything for free, and we're not going to do charity either, that is, existing contracts will be suspended,” he added.

US President Joe Biden announcing that he will release one million barrels of oil per day from strategic reserves in the next six months. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

US President Joe Biden responded to the threat by releasing the largest share of fuel from its strategic reserves since it was created in 1975. It will be 180 million barrels of oil in the next six months. “Our prices are rising because of Putin's action. There's not enough supply. And the bottom line is that, if we want gas prices to be lower, we need to have more oil supplies right now.” There is already a shortage of diesel oil worldwide and the price of fuels, which pull at all other tariffs, is projected to reach a record in the coming days. A problem that will affect globally. Many economists are warning that this war could lead us to a deeper recession than in 2008.

Anyway, there is still a back door ajar for Europeans. Western sanctions aim to paralyze the Russian economy, threatening the currency, the ruble. But the Gazprom Bank, which manages energy contracts, was not subject to sanctions and could convert Western currencies into rubles. A concession to Europe's strong dependence on Russian coal, oil and natural gas. More than 40% of the gas imported by Europe comes from Russia. Europe's energy payments to Russia, which increased due to rising prices, could reach an average of $850 million a day in the first half of 2022, according to Bruegel, the Brussels economic institute.

The irony is that the Russian gas pipeline that reaches Europe passes through the territory of Ukraine. Until now, the Kiev government levied a tax for allowing it. And the new gas pipeline that was built under the Baltic Sea and that runs directly from St. Petersburg to Berlin fell within the economic controversy of the Russian invasion and was never opened. It is a white elephant that remained a cursed monument to this war.