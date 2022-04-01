“Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”: all about presales in Mexico

During the last week of March, fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (UCM) were very excited about the arrival of new productions: Moon Knight, starring Oscar Isacc, and Morbius, headed by Jared Leto. However, thousands of hero fans are already looking forward to the arrival of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

For this reason, and after a long wait, through its official networks Marvel Studios shared that from April 6, comic book fans will be able to purchase their tickets at the box office and through the cinema websites of their choice.

“In 5 days the Ticket Pre-sale Madness begins! #DoctorStrange in the Multiverse of Madness, premiere May 5, only in theaters. #MarvelStudios,” Marvel noted on its Facebook page in Español.

Doctor Strange lanzará su preventa el próximo 6 de abril Foto: Facebook/@Marvel

After the announcement, some cinemas joined the promotion, such was the case of Cinepolis, one of the most recognized entertainment channels in Mexico: “In the MULTIVERSO OF THE MADNESS, everything can happen, until time has been modified. See you in that dimension next April 6 to open the #DoctorStrange pre-sale, get ready! ”, he said.

With the arrival of the Marvel Multiverse on the big screen, and following the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home (Spider - Man: No Way Home), the next most ambitious film by the film giant is undoubtedly Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness) the which will come from the hand of the famous director, Sam Raimi.

The film directed by the man that gave life to Tobey Maguire's Spider-man saga, is now in charge of directing the sequel to Doctor Strange, because the Marvel Studios production promises to become an iconic film due to the names that appear in the plot, as well as the cameos that will most likely appear like Hayley Atwell as Captain Carter, Lashana Lynch as Captain Marvel, some of the variants of Mr. Fantastic, Magneto, Deadpool, Black Bolt, among others.

Benedict Cumberbatch regresa en la película "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness". (Marvel Studios)

The cast, headed by actor Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange), is complemented by the following actors: Elizabeth Olsen (Wanda Maximoff), Chiwetel Ejiofor (Mordo), Benedict Wong (Wong), Xochitl Gomez (America Chavez), Michael Stühlbarg ( Dr. West) and Rachel McAdams (Christine Palmer).

This feature film possibly brings together the stories after all the multiverse events that happened in Spider-Man: No Way Home and could also refer to what was presented by the Disney Plus series, Loki, when the whole multiverse unleashes at the moment when Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) kills K ang the conqueror, who was the character who pulled the strings of the Temporal Variation Agency in an attempt to keep everything related to the multiverse at bay.

(20th Century FOX)

It should be noted that one of the actors who recently confirmed his participation was Patrick Stewart, who gave life to Charles Xavier in the first X-Men film series and where he shared credits with Hugh Jackman, Ian McKellen and Halle Berry.

On the other hand, the last time the 81-year-old story gave life to the important Marvel hero was in the film Logan (2017)

“Well, I had my phone turned off when it happened, so I didn't hear anything. It wasn't until the next morning that I woke up and looked at my phone and found that I had been bombarded with answers and that my PR people had sent me reactions that had detailed and passed to me,” the story said in an interview for Jake's Takes portal.

KEEP READING: