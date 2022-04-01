Dilbert Aguilar and his musicians were mistreated on the outskirts of a television channel

Did he lose his papers again? The program Magaly Tv: La firme announced that Dilbert Aguilar and his musicians were mistreated by Milagros Leiva when the group's bus was parked outside Willax Television.

According to the videos and the story of Magaly Medina herself, the television host boarded the means of transport of the cumbia group to arrogantly demand that they leave the place, this because they were in their parking place.

Likewise, a reporter from the ATV program went to interview the cumbia singer and asked him if it was true that Milagros Leiva, when he was furious, began to look down on him in front of all his co-workers.

“Did he tell you who you are, who you beat?” , they consulted the cumbia singer. “ Yes, he put himself in that tone. She got on the bus to yell (at her musicians) in a haughty tone,” he said.

According to Dilbert Aguilar, the host of Willax Televisión went to look for him after the altercation with his musicians and did not hesitate to try to make him feel inferior, something like the musicians who accompanied him that day.

“He said to me: 'Hey, who are those misadapted' and other adjectives to my boys. I didn't know anything because I was in another environment. I didn't know anything about this, I told myself that something had to happen for them to react like this. And then the boys told me what happened,” he said.

At another time, the cumbia singer confirmed that Milagros Leiva did not behave properly with him despite the fact that he was a guest on the television channel. “ No, it did get... Who did you beat? That's how it went ,” he added.

To clarify the facts, Dilbert mentioned that his group's bus was parked in the place that the canal worker told her, and that if she had asked them to move from the site in a friendly manner, they would have done so immediately.

“The guardian did not put in that place, she had to go in a kinder way, as any natural person would. Ask the driver for a space to accommodate his car,” he added.

Finally, the singer apologized to Milagros Leiva if she was ever offended by her musicians, but stressed that the way she got on the bus to ask them to move out of the parking lot, was not the right one.

“ Yes, there was something that bothered her that I apologize, that I apologized to the boys, but it was not the tone, nor the way to ask for a favor to retire ,” added the cumbiambero for Magaly Tv's cameras: La signa.

