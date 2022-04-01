Claudia Sheinbaum acknowledged Sandra Cuevas' new apology

The Head of Government of Mexico City, Claudia Sheinbaum, assured that the new apology of Sandra Cuevas, mayor of Cuauhtémoc, complied with the protocols, compared to what he had done a few days ago.

“In this case, the procedure is reinstated, since it was not in fact a public apology that she had given, given that it was not particularly in front of the victims, so today this situation arises and it seems to me that the most important thing and I have always said it, in my case is to be on the side of justice and victims, when you do that you are not going to be wrong,” said Sheinbaum Pardo.

However, the capital's president again affirmed that the case of the mayor of La Cuauhtémoc was not a political issue, because after the complaint against her was announced, Sandra Cuevas and the national leader of the Democratic Revolution Party (PRD), Jesús Zambrano, accused the Chief of Government of “political persecution” for refusing to join the ranks of the National Regeneration Movement (Morena) on more than one occasion.

The Head of Government acknowledged the performance of Cuevas (Photo: Screenshot)

“I said it a few days ago: it was proved that this was not a political issue. This restorative justice scheme is something that the Prosecutor's Office has implemented in other cases and in this case, the mayor, along with the victims, agree to this public apology and the other measures that the Judge established,” he said.

Despite the accusations against her, Claudia Sheinbaum commented that she will work institutionally with Sandra Cuevas, as she has done with the heads of the other mayors.

“Institutional work as is done with the 16 mayors of Mexico City, the water cabinets are an example of this and in general the security actions and many other coordination actions that we normally carry out, so of course we are going to collaborate institutionally as we do with Benito Juárez, with Miguel Hidalgo, with Xochimilco, with Tláhuac, with Coyoacán,” added the Head of Government.

Finally, he mentioned that he still does not know whether the police will continue to work for the Cuauhtémoc mayor's office or be assigned to another place.

This second appearance of Cuevas in the Prison occurred because the security elements did not accept his apology (Photo: Twitter @AlcCuauhtemocMx)

Sandra Cuevas' second apology to three security elements was given this Thursday, March 31, in the vicinity of the North Prison and she accepted that she will attend psychological help sessions for three months.

In addition, you will not be able to leave Mexico City unless you report it in a hearing to the same supervisory judge who granted the provisional suspension of proceedings for the crimes of abuse of authority and theft.

The mayor was forced into this new act because the elements attacked rejected the public apology offered on March 24 because it was not given in the agreed terms and filed an appeal for revocation so that the recognition of guilt meets proper guidelines or, otherwise, would continue the trial and precautionary measures such as the suspension of office at the head of the Cuauhtémoc demarcation.

Cuevas and the PRD leader accused Sheinbaum of political persecution after the complaint against him was announced (Photo: Twitter/ @fanysantiagof)

The official told the judge that by will between the parties, they agreed to financial reparation for the damage and undertook to ensure measures to avoid engaging in misconduct again.

Upon leaving the prison, Cuevas expressed her desire to overcome this episode and assured that she is in the best position to continue working as mayor in coordination with the government of Claudia Sheinbaum.

