Christian Cueva: His father trusts Peru's possible rematch against France and Denmark in Qatar 2022 World Cup

Luis Alberto Cueva, father of Christian Cueva, was invited to the program En Boca de Todos to talk about how proud he is of his son, as he has been a prominent figure in the last match of the Peruvian national team against Paraguay. In case of winning the repechage match against Australia or the Arab Emirates, Peru will qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Tula Rodríguez could not help but congratulate him on correcting his son when necessary, since only then could he train professionally. “When I had to look good, I did it. When I had to adjust the nut too, today we see the results. Thank you because your son is giving us so much joy, he is proven that he is a professional and that he can when he wants to,” he said.

After that, the host of the program asked him how the footballer was celebrating the possible qualification of Peru, to which Don Luis replied: “Relax, with the family, there is still a long way to go. We need a very important step, I have a lot of faith to get to the World Cup.”

It was at that moment that Ricardo Rondón took the opportunity to ask him about the results of the Qatar 2022 World Draw, where Peru would have the chance to join Group D alongside France, Denmark and Tunisia if it wins the repechage match, which will be held on next June 13 in Doha from 01:00pm (Peruvian time).

“Don Luis, how did the group that would play Peru take? France, again Denmark. Is he calm? Is he wrist-wrapped?” , asked the presenter. With a rather calm countenance, the father of the popular 'Aladdin' preferred not to anticipate the facts; however, he made it clear that he has faith that Peru will win its revenge.

“Let's still wait for the result of Peru, of course we are all convinced to qualify for the World Cup. We already played with those two teams, it would be a nice rematch. That's right (we have to get to the World Cup). Alas, alas, as it should be!” , said Cueva's father.

WHAT HAPPENED AT THE 2018 WORLD CUP IN RUSSIA?

Peru fell 1-0 to Denmark, lost 1-0 to France and, although they beat Australia 2-0, they were still eliminated from the tournament. However, the defeat that Peruvians remember most was against the Danes during the national team's debut after 36 years of not attending a World Cup, where Christian Cueva missed an important penalty .

On June 16, 2018, and at the end of the first half, the '10′ of the national team had the important task of kicking a penalty when the match was equaled 0-0. The steering wheel sent the ball over the goal, straight to the stands. A goal by Poulsen in the 61st minute helped Denmark win over Peru.

“I would like to have that opportunity, it will be given to me because I am convinced that we can be in a World Cup. Knowing that no one is fixed. I would like to face that in the spirit of a new opportunity,” Cueva admitted about the possibility of facing the Danes again in a World Cup.

Christian Cueva lleva 5 goles y 1 asistencia en 15 partidos con Perú en las actuales Eliminatorias. | Foto: AFP

