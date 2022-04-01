Checo Pérez's excitement when the new Las Vegas Grand Prix was revealed

Formula 1 made the arrival of a new city official on the calendar starting in 2023. This is Las Vegas, Nevada in the United States, a city known for being one of the most popular entertainment and betting centers around the world.

As part of the presentation event, Checo Pérez was interviewed with other drivers to tell them the news and document their reactions, in which several demonstrated their excitement for this new Grand Prix, especially as it is a street circuit that will have the sight of several iconic spots in Las Vegas, such as the MGM Grand hotel or the replica of the Eiffel Tower.

The Mexican was one of the protagonists in the video, because in addition to appearing at the beginning, he was one of those who showed the greatest surprise in front of the cameras and even raised his fist as a reflection of his excitement, since he had previously mentioned that he would love to run there.

“No way! Are we going there?” , asked the 32-year-old when he was presented with a postcard from Las Vegas. After the news was confirmed to him, he repeated: “No way!” , and then it is very positive for Formula 1.

In this way, the tapatio boasted his enthusiasm for reaching the Las Vegas Grand Prix, a race that will be the third in the same year for the United States and will be available from the 2023 season, scheduled for November, in the final stretch of the year.

Likewise, the reaction of Daniel Ricciardo went viral on social networks, who even mentioned that he would retire from the race to be able to enjoy all the attractions that the American city has.

The layout of the new Formula 1 Las Vegas GP from 2023 (Photo: Formula 1)





*Information in development