Atala Sarmiento would be banned for life on TV Azteca

Atala Sarmiento left TV Azteca abruptly after having worked for more than two decades on the television station, a fact that puzzled his followers. It is known that the driver could not reach an agreement with the company and did not renew the contract that placed her as part of the board of presenters of Ventaneando.

And it is that her departure occurred among rumors that she was seen on Televisa, allegedly looking for a job opportunity or even negotiating her entry. The version reached the ears of Pati Chapoy who confronted her and soon said goodbye to the communicologist.

Three years have passed since her media release and after her foray into the program Intrusos de Televisa, which ended up going off the air, where she shared credits with Juan José Origel, Martha Figueroa and Aurora Valle (all former Ventaneando), and some incursions as a guest in different programs such as Hoy, Atala lives in Spain withdrawn from the media.

Atala Sarmiento ruled out that she will be the host of “La Voz” (IG: atasarmiento)

She has stayed away from the cameras and lives next to her partner, but she keeps in touch with her followers, before whom in a recent question and answer dynamic she confessed whether she would ever work at Azteca again, and there she showed that the television station vetoed her “eternally”.

“TV Azteca is very special to me, I spent 24 years of my life in its forums, it gave me a lot of things, I learned, I grew up... how could I not love it after so much?” , he began to say.

And he continued to surprise his followers by revealing, “Unfortunately I don't think it's possible for me to return, since the company put a seemingly eternal veto on me.”

Atala Sarmiento, from Madrid, congratulates Ventaneando on his 25 years (Screenshot: Tv Azteca)

Atala did not delve into the subject, but with this she showed that she has not been in communication with her former colleagues or with the directors of the Mexican television station, while she has already changed her air by venturing into interior design in the European country.

However, in 2021 the sister of fellow communicologist Rafael Sarmiento appeared as a guest in the special broadcast for the 25th anniversary of Ventaneando along with more former hosts of the Azteca program.



