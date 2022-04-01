AMLO urge opposition lawmakers to “rebel” after withdrawing electricity reform proposal

After the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI) declined and withdrew the proposal of its legislator Marco Antonio Mendoza Bustamante on power reform, Andrés Manuel López Obrador asked the opposition to hold firm its convictions about what their respective parties dictate to them. The PRI deputy's project coincided on more than one point with that promoted by the Morenista president.

In a morning conference from the National Palace, the president urged the leaders of political groups to allow their members to act in complete freedom because he assured that the abandonment of the proposal responds to interests apart from the welfare of the population. He assured that his idea is to strengthen the Federal Electricity Commission, an institution created by one of the party's iconic representatives: Lazaro Cardenas.

“Let them rebel and side with the people to be popular representatives. It would be a shame if they side with foreign companies. If they remember what Cárdenas said 'whoever gives natural resources to foreigners is a traitor to the motherland'. They have the opportunity to defend the public interest, the popular economy is involved. If this reform is not approved, private companies will continue to thrive,” he said.

