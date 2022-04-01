A judge denied definitive protection to the wife of the “Bronco”

A First District Criminal Judge has dismissed an application for amparo filed by Adalina Davalos Martínez, wife of former governor of Nuevo Leon, Jaime Rodríguez Calderón, el Bronco, currently a prisoner in the Apodaca prison.

With this legal action, Davalos intended to stop any arrest, detention or appearance warrants that may be issued to him. As early as 23 March, the former first lady of the northern state had achieved indefinite protection.

The proceedings date back to March 20, when the State Attorney General's Office led several searches on the properties of Jaime Rodríguez, accused of diversion of resources.

In the buildings were seized 2 million 100 thousand pesos in cash, two safes, a 30x30 rifle and a 357 magnum revolver.

The former state president was captured on March 15, for the crime of diverting resources to collect signatures for his presidential campaign in 2018.

A week before the arrest of the Bronc, Adalina Davalos published some images with her daughters in which she appears on vacation at Disney World, in Orlando, Florida (USA).

The woman accompanied him with a message: “They are my main reason for being happy, and the greatest treasure that could have been found in this world.” So far Davalos has not spoken out about her husband's arrest.

Jaime Rodríguez Calderón, alias el Bronco (Foto: Cuartoscuro)

After it was announced that the FGE began with searches at the Bronco homes, the current governor of Nuevo León, Samuel García, assured that this is only “the tip of the iceberg that started with the oldest folder.”

In front of various media outlets, the state president said that the process that El Bronco is going through is not “a pack flare” or a show, since he said that his government will take further legal action against Rodríguez Calderón and his administration.

“I will take care of my words so as not to affect autonomy and due process, but I do have the authority to tell you that this is the tip of the Bronco government's iceberg,” said Samuel García.

Jaime Rodríguez Calderón was arrested on March 15, 2022 in the municipality of General Terán, by agents of the Prosecutor's Office Specialized in Electoral Crimes.

Foto: Cuartoscuro

According to Gabriel García Pérez, one of the lawyers of the former regional governor, said that the Prosecutor's Office Specialized in Electoral Crimes, in coordination with elements of the Civil Force and the State Investigation Agency (AEI), arrested the Bronco because the judge considered that there were sufficient elements to consider that he could escape the country.

García Pérez denied the judge's accusations, arguing that Jaime Helidoro “N” has lived all his life in Nuevo León. Given this, the lawyer dismissed the accusations of current state president Samuel Garcia, who said that El Bronco tried to escape to Tamaulipas.

“He crossed all of Nuevo León, from Garcia to Terán, in an hour and a half. This guy was going to 180, 200 (kilometers per hour). In Terán, he entered another ranch, in that ranch, according to witnesses, he changes vans, orders everyone to change cars and peel for Tamaulipas,” Samuel García said in an interview with journalist Carlos Loret de Mola.

Subsequently, when he left the visit with the former governor, Gabriel García assured that his client's human rights are being violated, since, according to his statements, El Bronco has not been notified of his hearing, which is scheduled to take place on April 11 before a federal judge.

