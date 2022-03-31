Waldemar Cerrón to the nephews of Pedro Castillo: “They are people who are investigated and will have to get right”

The congressman and spokesman for Peru Libre, Waldemar Cerrón, considered that the characters who are in the closest environment of the president Pedro Castillo, like his nephews or the former secretary of the Government Palace Bruno Pacheco, should collaborate with the Justice, also questioned the delay in the judicial proceedings of the Public Prosecutor's Office.

“I believe that every citizen should be entitled. In any case, we condemn the fact that the process is not being followed properly by these gentlemen; however, we must also mention what evidence the Prosecutor's Office has and here comes the issue: how is it that the media also has it and is being published, suddenly, obstructing the Justice? ”, he said.

“At the national level, the system of administration of justice has a political bias (...) The nephews of the president are people who are investigated and will have to qualify, they have to respond to Justice, it is a personal issue. Every person who is on issues of justice has been called upon to get right,” he added.

In the same vein, the parliamentarian thanked the benches for the support of the seats so that the vacancy motion does not prosper and urged the different political groups “to let ministers work” and to take measures, such as censorship and interpellation, on the basis of an evaluation of their performance.

“It always seems like a desperate way of not wanting to let rule to say that you then failed. If I don't let you rule, if I don't let you work, then we're not going to get anywhere because this uncertainty leaves anyone in a state of insecurity. We have to be critical and self-critical as long as we tell what the mistakes are,” he said.

“A part of the past that he made (some minister) is being attacked, but we are not seeing, for example, the denunciations he is making and he is not supporting himself on that issue. If there is no way to see the player on the court, where he moves, where he develops, and I am preventing him from playing and putting him on the bench, we are not going anywhere,” he added.

On this issue, the spokesman for the Peru-Libre bench agreed with President Pedro Castillo, who, after calling on Congress to put aside the confrontation to address the country's urgent problems, he considered that the group of parliamentarians who failed to empty him of office “will follow its own agenda”.

“That is the agenda they have because the Minister of Health was already given a first censure and a week later they start with his interpellation again. The vacancy has already happened and I hope it will serve as an example for us so that we do not continue (...) I ask the other benches to put this issue down and start talking about the country agenda,” he said.

DINA BOLUARTE DEMANDS THAT NEPHEWS SHOW THEIR FACES

The Vice President of the Republic, Dina Boluarte told RPP news, while she was supervising the care of children during the program “Cuna más” at the Pachacutec educational institution in the Ventanilla district, where he wondered what the relatives of the President of the Republic are afraid of, Pedro Castillo.

“The president's environment is 'not had', I hope they get right, because they have said: 'He who fears nothing owes' what are they afraid of? present yourselves in the face, it is the best way to face problems, showing your face, no matter who falls, be it Bruno Pacheco, the nephews whoever they are, that research is done in accordance with the legal framework,” said the Minister of Development and Social Inclusion.

This is in reference to Gian Marco Castillo and Fray Vasquez Castillo, who are currently not in preliminary detention as they are involved in the investigation being pursued by the Prosecutor's Office Anti-corruption in the Puente Tarata III case.





KEEP READING