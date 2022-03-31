Viral: debate on TikTok by young man who worked without getting up from his chair and his boss fired him

Viral videos on social networks that can lead to debate on a labor issue. This is what happened with the story of a young man from the United States, who decided to go to work sitting in protest against abuse in his workplace. A security camera captured the moment, which led his boss to fire him without supporting his motives. The event went viral on TikTok.

In the images published by user @lolcarloz, you can see that the boy packed several boxes without leaving his chair. As he explained, he did so because he was not paid more money for the work he did.

“My boss caught me doing this and fired me. (I sat down) because I realized that working hard for $10.65 an hour in a deposit is not worth it,” the young man wrote in the description of the TikTok video.

The video has more than 1.3 million views on the social network, as well as more than 82,000 likes, with the song Monkeys Spinning Monkeys by Kevin MacLeod. User @lolcarloz clarified that the recording is from 2021, and that currently “I would be receiving at least five dollars more for the same work” .

After the clip went viral, there was a debate among users. While some supported his idea, others questioned his decision.

“Minimum wage = minimum effort,” said one netizen. “I swear they like to see us suffer while we work because... What is wrong with sitting in the chair if you still manage to complete the tasks?” a woman asked. “You are packing things to be sent at a certain time and, when you do it sitting down, you are going as slowly as possible,” one man asked.

“Sometimes, working hard and doing your job well (even when it's a honey***) is preparing yourself for the next best job,” wrote another netizen.

