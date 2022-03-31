Video: A man was half-buried and sudden increases among emergencies due to the rains in Antioquia

On Wednesday night in the municipality of Caldas (Antioquia), a collapse occurred in which a house was affected, although, fortunately, it was uninhabited. However, one man was injured, after his legs were trapped as he passed by the place.

According to the information they obtained on the Blu Radio station, the incident occurred exactly in the El Reservadero sector in the village of La Quiebra. Firefighters came to that place, who provided support to remove him and transferred him to a hospital where he recovers from his injuries.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday afternoon, in the Pachely neighborhood of the municipality of Bello (Antioquia), several floods occurred, after one of the ravines in the sector overflowed due to the heavy rain, a situation that was captured on video and published on the Twitter account Denunciations Antioquia.

A similar situation occurred in the municipality of Don Matías, where a sudden increase caused a heavy flood in the area.

These emergencies are in addition to that of Tuesday in northwest Medellin, in the district of San Cristóbal, where according to the newspaper El Colombiano, 30 families were affected in the Barrio Nuevo sector.

Data from the Administrative Department of Disaster Risk Management (Dagrd) of Medellín that cited in the Antioquia newspaper indicated that there were 27 emergencies that Tuesday, among which there were 12 mass movements, eight trees that fell, three floods and two vehicles overturned.

The areas of San Antonio del Prado and Robledo were the most affected by the emergencies that caused the rains on Tuesday afternoon.





KEEP READING: