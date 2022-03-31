“Today you are not valuable for the future”: Ivan Mejia lashed out at James Rodriguez after the elimination of Qatar 2022

Colombian midfielder James Rodríguez, who scored his national team's only goal against Venezuela on Tuesday on the final day of the qualifiers for Qatar 2022, spoke on his Twitter account after being left out of the 2022 Qatar World Cup.

There he made an interesting reflection where he expressed his sadness at not being able to play his third world cup, as well as for his teammates who will not be able to play such an important event and will refuse to show their talent to the best in the world:

This message was answered by Iván Mejía, a journalist and one of the most acidic critics of the Colombia national team. In this social network he suggested some improvements to James Rodríguez's game for the future of the 'tricolor' team, however, he pointed out that the contribution of the Al Rayyan steering wheel will be minimal:

A few days ago, after confirming the elimination of the Colombian team from the Qatar World Cup, Iván Mejía pointed out against the managers of the Colombian Football Federation:

On this issue he agreed with James Rodríguez who in his trill said that we should work better both in sports and in administrative matters:

This was not the only criticism received by the 2014 World Cup scorer in Brazil after the elimination of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Freddy Rincón reappeared to say that James is not a player who should have been called to the Colombia national team. Along the same lines was the comment of Carlos Antonio Velez who said that the cycle of Rodriguez and some other players had come to an end.

