They demanded the absence of Lilly Tellez in the Senate for the appearance of Tren Maya: “There are too many excuses”

On Wednesday afternoon, the Senate of the Republic voted on the possibility of having authorities related to the construction of the Maya Train in the state of Quintana Roo appear before the legislators.

Both state environmental collectives and members of the opposition against the government of Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) and his project called the Fourth Transformation (Q4), have shown their disagreement and their rejection of the construction of the line due to the environmental impact in the area.

In the same way, famous Mexicans have positioned themselves against the project due to the deforestation and massive logging of trees by section 5 of the AMLO megaproject.

For this reason it was outrageous to many people that given the opportunity to bring officials to the Senate to account for the bill, the objective was not achieved due to the lack of necessary votes.

And that lack of votes came from the absence of some senators members of the opposition parties. Among them the Senator for the National Action Party (PAN), Lilly Tellez.

List of voting results (Photo: Twitter/LetRoblesRosa)

On social networks, the image showing the names of the legislators who voted for and against was viralized, which was very closed, since there were 47 votes against and 44 in favor with two abstentions.

There are also those who did not attend, such as the panista, who later explained that the reason for her absence was due to health issues, since she argued that she has 7 hernias in the spine: four cervical and three lumbar.

Although this was not enough to calm the concerns, as users of the social network criticized the fact that the so-called “opposition” was missing in the face of important events. “After they don't come with their false speech that they are opposition and they love Mexico and defend it,” was one of many comments.

So he responded with another post through his official Twitter account where he claimed that even if he had cast his vote, there would be no possibility of stopping the destruction of the jungle.

“The jungle is NOT going to be destroyed for lack of my vote. The military is already going to Yucatan, against everything. Today was to consider urgent an URGE to Fonatur to consult indigenous peoples. Even if she had won the vote, AMLO could not be stopped,” the former morenista justified on her social networks.

The new line of the Maya Train also affects underground rivers and cenotes (photo: @unemexico_)

He also asserted that the agreement is not enough under AMLO's orders, since it would require something more, “In the same way that more than a point of agreement is required against the shortage of medicines and to reduce the violence that the government lets through.”

Finally, the senator promised that as soon as she returns to the Senate, “let us establish from the National Action Bench the legal instruments to call those responsible for the Mayan Train to account and do whatever is within our powers to save the jungle,” Téllez concluded.

They replied that it was too conformist to say that it could not make a difference or that “there are too many excuses”. They also referred to their presidential aspirations: “Another one of these and the opportunity for the presidential candidacy is going away.”

The point of agreement was requested by the PAN to summon the head of the National Fund for the Promotion of Tourism (Fonatur), Javier May; that of the Federal Attorney for Environmental Protection (Profepa), Blanca Alicia Mendoza; and the Secretary of the Environment and Natural Resources (Semarnat), María Luisa Dawn.

Other senators who were not present included the panist Josefina Vázquez Mota; the PRI's Claudia Ruiz Massieu, Beatriz Paredes and Miguel Ángel Osorio Chong; and the perredist Miguel Ángel Mancera.

KEEP READING:











