The song that Citlalli Hernandez used to mock Marko Cortés: “Superb with your brothers”

A delegation of the National Action Party (PAN) appeared at the offices of the United States Embassy in Mexico, where the diplomat sent by the neighbors to the north, Ken Salazar, held a meeting.

During the meeting, led by the party's national president, Marko Corés, the opponents of Q4 discussed the situation of insecurity in Mexico, the economy and democracy, as well as “the importance of strengthening the bilateral relationship of our governments, legislators and institutions.”

In the voice of Gabino Palomares and Amparo Ochoa, I dedicate this stanza to @MarkoCortes and his fellow panists: “You, a hypocrite who is humble before abroad and in your country you become superb with your brothers in the village”.

Archive photograph of Ken Salazar, new ambassador to Mexico. EFE/Crossboweros/Archive

This is the piece “The Curse of La Malinche”, performed by those mentioned during a concert for peace in Central America that took place in the Plaza de la Revolución in Managua, in Nicaragua.

The so-called Festival of the New Latin American Song, was an event that brought together the best of the artists of the so-called Nueva Canción, and the most talented troubadours of the Spanish-speaking protest song.

The song chosen by Citlali Hernández might not be a coincidence, because then the guests sang to the people of Nicaragua, who were facing harsh military aggression towards the Nicaraguan Resistance or Counterrevolutionaries, who were allegedly financed by the United States.

The Mexican Gabino Palomares performed alongside his countryman Amparo Ochoa for the aforementioned song, and the latter recorded two more solo. Also from Venezuela, Ali Primera, from Brazil, Chico Buarque, Daniel Viglietti from Uruguay, Manguaré Group from Cuba, Luis Rico from Bolivia, Mercedes Sosa from Argentina, Silvio Rodríguez from Cuba, and Carlos Mejia Godoy & Los de Palacagüina were also from Venezuela.

Marko Cortes (Photo: Twitter/ @MarkoCortes)

April in Managua was the title given to the recordings that were later marketed. The material contained a total of 19 songs ranging from El Salvador, to Canción Urgente para Nicaragua or Just Ask God.

On platforms such as YouTube it is easy to find the live videos of the presentation, or the entire album in audios only.

The theme of Amparo Ochoa and Gabino Palomares begins with a journey through the arrival of Spanish ships to the new continent, and their consequent conquest at the expense of the wealth and blood of the people who lived here.

In its second part, it makes a comparison of those times that were experienced at that time, and which in some cases, can still be applied in the 21st century. Humiliation, racism, classism and denial of our roots are the central part of the topic.

“Today in the 20th century blondes continue to come to us, and we open the house to them and call them friends, but if an Indian comes tired of walking the mountains, we humiliate him and we see him as a stranger for his land,” the Mexicans sang.

U.S. Ambassador to Mexico Ken Salazar attends a news conference in Mexico City, Mexico, November 9, 2021. REUTERS/Gustavo Graf

So far, Marko Cortés has not responded to the harsh musical appeal of the Secretary General of the National Regeneration Movement, but he did share multiple activities he did throughout the day.

For his part, Ken Salazar also flaunted the meeting via social media, where he wrote: “Networking with leaders across the political spectrum enhances mutual understanding and strengthens support for efforts to build a better future for Mexico and the United States.”

