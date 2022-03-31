The death toll from the Russian attack on an administrative building in the city of Mykolaiv rose to 16

Two men carry a body in a body bag to lay it next to others in a snow covered yard of a morgue in Mykolaiv, a city on the shores of the Black Sea that has been under Russian attack for days on March 11, 2022. - Mykolaiv and its region have seen heavy fighting, but the Ukrainians are resisting and retook the local airport a few days ago. As the last major town before the great port city of Odessa, it is a vital strategic position. (Photo by BULENT KILIC / AFP) / The metadata of this photo by BULENT KILIC has been modified in AFP systems. Please immediately remove the erroneous mention[s] from all your online services and delete it (them) from your servers. If you have been authorized by AFP to distribute it (them) to third parties, please ensure that the same actions are carried out by them. Failure to promptly comply with these instructions will entail liability on your part for any continued or post notification usage. Therefore we thank you very much for all your attention and prompt action. We are sorry for the inconvenience this notification may cause and remain at your disposal for any further information you may require.�

The death toll from Tuesday's attack on the main administrative building of the Ukrainian city of Mykolaiv amounted to 16, as confirmed by the Thursday, the State Emergency Service, which indicated that search work continued into the early morning.

“Work continued all night to remove debris and search for people beneath it in the regional administration building, destroyed by an enemy missile,” the agency said through a message on its Facebook account.

Thus, he indicated that rescue teams have recovered 15 bodies in the area, while one injured person later died in an intensive care unit where he was admitted after his rescue. “There are currently 47 rescuers and nine equipment units working in the area,” he stressed.

The region's governor, Vitali Kim, said on Tuesday that Russian troops had bombed the building and warned that the nine-storey building had been severely damaged. Thus, he specified that at the time of the attack there were between 50 and 100 people inside the building, who would have been hit by a missile. Shortly after, there was a fire in the area.

Russian troops have destroyed 15 percent of homes in Kharkiv, in northeastern Ukraine, as reported by its mayor, Ihor Terkehov, during a television marathon reported by Ukrainian agency Ukrinform

“Over the past 35 days, a total of 1,531 buildings were destroyed in the city of Kharkiv, including 1,292 residential houses. The Russian army destroyed 76 secondary schools, 54 kindergartens, 16 hospitals. A total of 239 administrative buildings are in ruins,” said Terekhov.

The city of Kharkiv, close to the Russian border, has been under continuous daily bombardment since the beginning of the Russian invasion, which celebrated its thirty-sixth day this Thursday. According to the agency, about a third of local residents have already left the city.

Already last March 22, the press service of the Kharkiv City Council reported that almost a thousand buildings had been destroyed, of which almost 800 residential buildings had been destroyed, and that the situation was already difficult.

The city council then reported that the shelling of residential areas did not stop and that the work of the debris and the work of the volunteers were ongoing.

