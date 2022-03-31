TEPJF confirmed that there was propaganda in AMLO's report in the Zócalo

CIUDAD DE MÉXICO, 22MARZO2022.- Andrés Manuel López Obrador, presidente de México acompañado de Jorge Alcocer Varela, secretario de Salud; María Luisa Albores González, secretaria de Medio Ambiente y Recursos Naturales; Luis Cresencio Sandoval Gónzalez, secretario de la Defensa Nacional; Hugo López-Gatell Ramírez, subsecretario de Prevención y Promoción de la Salud; Germán Martínez Santoyo, director general Comisión Nacional del Agua; Iñaki Echevarría, Encargado del Parque Ecológico Lago de Texcoco y Juan Pablo Botton, subsecretario de Egresos durante la conferencia matutina dedicada al tema del Lago de Texcoco y Salud. FOTO: ANDREA MURCIA /CUARTOSCURO.COM

The Superior Chamber of the Electoral Tribunal of the Federation Judiciary (TEPJF) confirmed that President Andrés Manuel López Obrado r (AMLO) carried out propaganda acts during his three-year report in December last year, which was held in Mexico City's Zócalo .

In a public session by videoconference, at the proposal of Presiding Judge Reyes Rodríguez Mondragón, the Superior Chamber confirmed that the Regional Specialized Chamber determined that the event of López Obrador took place when the local elections in Aguascalientes, Durango, Hidalgo, Oaxaca, Quintana Roo and Tamaulipas had begun by which should not have been carried out. The resolution states that the report of the Chief Executive has to be withdrawn and an extract of the judgment published.

He also noted that the Tabasqueño also engaged in prohibited government propaganda during his morning conference on March 3 when he spoke about the Mandate Revocation Consultation, which is scheduled to take place on April 10.

TEPJF assured that AMLO also carried out political propaganda at its morning conference on March 3 (Photo: ANDREA MURCIA /CUARTOSCURO.COM)

However, in the analysis of this matter, the plenary decided to revoke the orders of the Specialized Chamber of the TEPJF to the Internal Oversight Body (OIC) of the Presidency of the Republic in order to determine the seriousness of the violations and impose a sanction within a specific period of time.

On December 6, 2021, just five days after the capital's Zócalo was flooded with hundreds of supporters of AMLO and the National Regeneration Movement (Morena), when members of the Democratic Revolution Party (PRD) filed a complaint against the Chief Executive for the three-year report of the government of Tabasqueño.

This is because we consider that the event constituted the dissemination of propaganda during a prohibited period, personalized promotion and improper use of public resources, which unduly influenced local electoral processes.

AMLO celebrated its three years of government in the Zócalo during 2021 (Photo: Presidency)

According to the Government of Mexico City, through the Secretariat of Government (Segob), on December 1, 2021, 250,000 people went to the capital's Zócalo and surrounding roads (Pino Suárez, Francisco I. Madero, November 20 and September 16), to listen to the message of President López Obrador celebrating three years of its administration.

Authorities reported that the event took place without incident, as the Head of Government of the country's capital, Claudia Sheinbaum, implemented a device to safeguard the integrity of attendees and guests.

There were 1,337 police elements of the Secretariat of Security, supported by 970 official vehicles, were aware of the physical security of those attending the Plaza de la Constitución.

Supporters gathered in the Zócalo to accompany AMLO (Photo: Presidency)

While officers from the Undersecretary of Traffic Control were distributed to neighboring avenues and streets in order to speed up the mobility of both vehicles and passers-by, so the SSC recommended Bucareli, Axis 1 North, Axis 1 Oriente and Doctor Rio de la Loza avenue as road alternatives.

However, the agency indicated that the secretariats of Government (Segob), Health (SEDESA), Works and Services (SOBSE), Comprehensive Risk Management and Civil Protection (SGIRPC), Social Inclusion and Welfare (SIBISO), as well as the Heroic Fire Department, participated in various preventive actions within the framework of the event. Rescue and Emergency Medical Squadron (ERUM) and the Collective Transportation System (STC) Metro.

