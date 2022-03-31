Rigoberto Urán explained what the Giro de Rigo will be like in the Eastern Plains this 2022

The Antioquian cyclist Rigoberto Urán of EF Education EasyPost, has confirmed that his Giro will take place this 2022 in the Eastern Plains. The rider already started his season with the US team in Europe during the last Tyrrhenian Adriatic where he finished in 14th place in the overall standings.

The Colombian is preparing to be able to reach the most important rounds in the world with the best performance, such as the Tour de France, for which it had already been announced that he will be the leader of his team.

Urán, 35 years old and 17 of them dedicated to professional cycling mostly in the old continent, has his last year of contract this 2022, yet it is not known whether he will renew for at least one more season or if he will ultimately decide to end his sports career.

'Rigo' has had great presentations on the bike during his years as a WorldTour, among the most notable being his two podiums at the Giro d'Italia in 2013 and 2014, in addition to the podium won at the 2017 Tour de France and his silver medal at the London Olympics in 2012.

In 2021 he managed to win a double Olympic diploma thanks to the two 8th places he did both in the road test and in the individual time trial representing the Colombia National Team.

All these results and his characteristic way of being, have led him to be among the most loved athletes nationwide, also making his brand grow.

This is precisely one of the factors that, one could say, has made a competition for amateurs such as the Giro de Rigo take on such relevance in the country and also transcend other countries. After passing through other regions such as Antioquia and Santander this year comes the massive sporting event for fans and amateurs at Meta.

From there, although many say that there will be no mountain due to the clear reputation that this territory has of being completely flat, Urán has made it clear that this is not true, and that instead you have to train very well to be able to run on this terrain. Rigoberto also confirmed the date on which his competition will take place.

Rigoberto Urán has not yet confirmed his closest pre-Tour competition schedule. Meanwhile, he is in Colombia preparing and attending to his businesses that are increasingly spreading throughout the country and other nations.

However, some races would be announced with the team such as the Tour de Romandy and the Occitanie Route in France in preparation and finalization of details for the 2022 Tour de France, which will run from July 1 to 24 this year.

