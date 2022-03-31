Pedro Castillo on the transport strike: “The most affected are the community”

After overcoming a second vacancy attempt, the president Pedro Castillo still has problems to solve, being the stoppage of carriers, one of the ones that has caused him the most problems in recent days. Since Monday, March 28, drivers who transport cargo are calling for government measures to stop the rise in fuel prices.

“I call for this attitude to be stopped because the community is most affected,” Pedro Castillo said after learning about road closures, an attitude that prevents various products from reaching different areas of the country. In addition, the president reported that from the PCM, Premier Aníbal Torres is willing to engage in dialogue with those affected.

For his part, Torres reported that the Ministry of Transport and Communications (MTC) reached agreements with the National Union of Carriers and the Confederation of Peruvian Carriers in order to stop the indefinite stoppage. “that agreement is that the State undertakes to simplify, accelerate the return to the Selective Consumption Tax that lasted 70 days, but now it can last 30 days. The refund, it has been agreed, will be made through the method of deposit into a bank account,” said the premier.

On the rise in fuel prices, he stressed that this is not a problem that affected Peru alone, “but for the rest of the world, and that it is due to the war between Russia and Ukraine, which has led to the increase in the price of oil and fuel in general.”

On the other hand, the Minister of Transport, Nicolás Bustamente, held meetings with other transport unions for more than six hours. From those talks, it was possible to agree that these will not result in the transport strike called for Tuesday, April 4. In addition, Martín Ojeda, general manager of the Interprovincial Bus Transport Association, reported that a group of heavy cargo carriers held meetings with the Government in order to reach agreements that would allow them to resume their work.

The Lambayeque region would be the center of an upcoming protest where more than 35,000 public service carriers would demand the fuel increase. According to La República, they require the Provincial Municipality of Chiclayo to take extraordinary measures for vehicles that do not meet the technical specifications stipulated by the MTC.

“It is a way of requiring the Executive to listen to our demands, because many freelancers are affected by the high price of fuel and additives,” said Wilson Miñope, president of the Lambayeque Regional Transportation Coordinator. In addition, he announced that more than 40,000 units will stop operating in Chiclayo, Lambayeque and Ferreñafe as a protest.

Among the demands that the Coordinator defends are the elimination of the selective consumption tax (ISC) and the filming tax. In addition, the Provincial Municipality of Chiclayo is asked to issue extraordinary measures for those vehicles that do not comply with weight and displacement; as well as speed in the evaluation of transporters' files to obtain or renew licenses for operating and controlling informality.

It is known that President Castillo will travel to the north of the country on Thursday morning to see firsthand the impact of rising prices on basic food. In addition, the president indicated that he is interested in meeting the demands of the transport sector.

