Pedro Castillo: Bruno Pacheco and the president's nephews would be included in the Rewards Program

The environment of President Pedro Castillo has complicated his situation with the authorities after failing to find his whereabouts. Víctor Tiburcio, commander general of the Peruvian National Police (PNP), announced at a press conference that the Ministry of the Interior (Mininter) has been requested that the former secretary Bruno Pacheco and the nephews of the president, Fray Vasquez Castillo and Gian Marco Castillo, will be included in the Rewards Program.

“Immediately, it has been requested at the level of the Deputy Ministry of Internal Order to be considered among the most wanted and to have a reward,” said the authority, given that those mentioned were not able to be located by the prosecutor's office during an operation that sought to put an arrest warrant into effect against them. A few days ago, the Congressional Oversight Commission also asked the Minister of the Interior, Alfonso Chávarry, to include those mentioned in the list of the most wanted.

“This entire report has already been formalized and has been handed over to the internal sector to proceed according to what is already regulated. Over the course of the hours, that reward should come out and be considered among the most wanted,” he added.

Arrest of Zamir Villaverde

During this operation, businessman Zamir Villaverde, Victor Valdivia Malpartida and George Pasapera were arrested. In addition, the PNP commander reported that Hector Pasapera López, Victor San Miguel Velasquez and Luis Pasapera Adrianzén have voluntarily presented themselves to the judicial office. Other names involved are those of Edgar Vargas Mas and Alcides Villafuerte Vizcarra, with a total of eleven people being handed down by the prosecutor's office.

It should be emphasized that preliminary detention is a measure regulated in article 261 of the Code of Criminal Procedure that seeks to deprive an investigated person of his liberty for a short period of time in order to prevent him from fleeing. If it is a common case, it is carried out for a period of 72 hours or three days, but being a complex case it lasts up to 10 days.

COMPLICATED SITUATION

The names of Fray Vasquez Castillo and Gian Marco Castillo went unnoticed during the presidential campaign. Although they were mentioned by the press given their approach to the president, it was not until the statements of Karelim López that they began to cause problems for the government of Pedro Castillo.

President Pedro Castillo and businesswoman Karelim López maintained telephone communication, said César Nakazaki. Photo: Andina/PCM

“I also know that there is a mafia in the Ministry of Transport and Communications (MTC), made up of President Pedro Castillo Terrones, Minister Juan Silva, the Chinese companies Consorcio Conservación Vial Mazocruz (China Civil Engineering Construction Branch of Peru) and others, always with the participation of the Peruvian company INIP Ingeniería Integración de Proyectos S.A.C., formed by Roberto Jesús Aguilar Quispe, aged approximately 27, is also participating in this mafia Zamir Villaverde García, who is the cashier; the nephews of the president: Fray Vasquez Castillo, Gian Marco Castillo Gómez, Rousbelt [Rudbel] Oblitas Paredes [nephew on the side of his wife], and five congressmen of Acción Popular,” were Lopez's statements to the prosecutor's office, according to a publication by El Comercio.

On the afternoon of Wednesday, March 30, the judge of the Second Preparatory Investigation Court Manuel Chuyo issued a five-month ban on leaving the country for the president's nephews who have been investigated for the crimes of aggravated collusion and criminal organization. Both are at large following the preliminary arrest warrant issued as part of the investigations into alleged irregularities in Provías of the Ministry of Transport (MTC).

