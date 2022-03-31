Military vehicle accident in Santander left 24 soldiers injured

On the night of March 30, a military vehicle driving between the municipalities of Rionegro and El Playón, in the department of Santander, would have rolled through an abyss leaving 24 wounded soldiers, according to first versions collected by EL TIEMPO and RCN Radio Santander.

The vehicle was heading towards the department of Cesar when it skidded in the vicinity of El Playón, according to information provided to INFOBAE COLOMBIA by the Santander Risk Management Unit.

In addition, he states that the uniformed men had been transferred in two groups: five were admitted to the Rionegro medical center, while the rest are being treated in El Playón.

Risk Management deployed operations in the area to determine the causes of the accident.

This is a news in development...

