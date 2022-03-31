Mexican golfers celebrate the inclusion of Lorena Ochoa in the LPGA Hall of Fame

Mexico's Lorena Ochoa was inducted into the Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA) Hall of Fame following a change in the organization's internal regulations that allowed her to meet the requirement. It is no longer mandatory to have had a career of at least ten years on the circuit, so the tapatia, with its almost eight, was finally worthy of recognition.

Given this, golfers such as Abraham Ancer, Carlos Ortiz and Gaby López, soon congratulated tapatia and celebrated that the LPGA finally included it among its greatest exponents. The three, active in the sport, agreed that Ochoa was the icon to follow and inspiration to become what they are today.

“Well, I was able to join that very select group of friends, players who shone a lot throughout their career. It's a very different and special feeling, because for me the LPGA is a family. I want to thank everyone who has accompanied me on this journey very much and I am very excited,” Lorena said to Milenio after the fact was announced.

Lorena Ochoa. Photo: Twitter @LorenaOchoaR

The golfer spent just over seven years on the top circuit in the sport. In them he won 27 victories within the LPGA Tour. Her professional debut was recorded in May 2002 when she was invited to play in the Welch's/Circle K Championship where she finished in fifth place. She won her place in the LPGA in 2003 and she became the second Mexican to do so.

” The career he had was impressive, although it was short. I know he had a lot more in the tank to give us. Everything he did in the short time he played was spectacular and he was someone who motivated me too much personally. He taught us to realize that we can reach the top of the world ranking and not see it as something far away or a dream. I congratulate her very much because she is more than deserved,” said Abraham Ancer.

Ochoa was number one in April 2007 and stayed there for 158 consecutive weeks. His retirement, in 2010, meant the end of this streak. In Mexican sport, she is considered to be the best golfer of all time.

Lorena Ochoa. Photo: Twitter @LorenaOchoaR

The 30-year-old Mexican Carlos Ortiz said: “He has been an example not only as a golfer, but also as a person. It inspired me a lot, because I had to see her become the best player in college, then professional and then number one in the world.”

Gaby López, who is known to have a close relationship with Lorena Ochoa, considered her inclusion in the Hall of Fame a historic event for all of Mexico.” It is a dream come true for the whole country. It has left us an impressive legacy on and off the golf course. She is an excellent player and an even better person. I am very fortunate to have had her by my side as a friend and as a mentor,” she said.

