March 30, 2022
Martinoli's hint to Miguel Herrera after Mexico's goal: “Disrespectful that he is running for”

While Uriel Antuna celebrated the first score of the Mexican national team against El Salvador alongside Tata Martino, the chronicler lashed out at the coaches who were given the option to lead the Tricolor

Newsroom Infobae

March 30, 2022

The Mexican National Team is about to close its pass to the Qatar World Cup with Gerardo Martino, the strategist who is leading Mexico to its eighth consecutive World Cup and who has been in the midst of the controversy over the team's operation.

Because his position has been severely questioned by various means, some former footballers and coaches have questioned the Argentine coach's ability to lead the Tricolor in the World Cup, so they even took the opportunity to mention his willingness to take over.

Among the most popular are Miguel Herrera and Hugo Sánchez, who have taken advantage of microphones to make themselves an option in case of any possibility, something that Christian Martinoli took advantage of to attack those who have become candidates.

After Uriel Antuna's goal, he and other footballers came up with Tata Martino to celebrate together and show support for the process, so both Martinoli and Luis Garcia called those who placed themselves as an option “disrespectful”.


