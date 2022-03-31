Lupillo Rivero will refrain from public statements: “I will respond on my YouTube channel”

Lupillo Rivera and his constant meetings with the press upon arrival at Mexico City's international airport seem to be a thing of the past. On this occasion, the singer from the Mexican regional limited himself to answering all the questions with a single answer, which has already given him something to talk about on social networks and media, which have reproached him for his lack of correspondence despite the fact that he has been given spaces in the past.

“We are going to answer that on YouTube”, with a very mocking tone and recording everything with a selfie stick and his high-end phone, this was the response of the singer who was approached by several media outlets that asked about various topics such as the new musical and acting project for a Belinda streaming platform or even about the constant scandals that Jenni Rivera's family have made on social media.

Before any camera or microphone was close to him, Lupillo Rivera recorded a video for his Instagram account where he left his annoyance and the way he would now take questions and questions: “Always arriving in Mexico, there are always media, 'journalists' who call them, to see how we are doing right now. I am also angry about my race, from seeing Lupillo Rivera on television, I am also angry at the net”, he said.

The performer of hits such as Sufferiendo A Solas, El Corrido del Ocho and the Major Leagues continued the experience by approaching the multitude of correspondents from television stations such as Televisa Univision, TV Azteca or Imagen Televisión who, when acknowledging it, did not hesitate to question the topics already mentioned or some viral ones on social networks such as the famous Will Smith slap at the 2022 Oscars until the case of Sasha Sokol and the public complaint she made against Luis de Llano.

The faces of the people who are always behind television this time were the protagonists of the singer's already viral video that has generated hundreds of reactions on his Instagram account where, despite the fact that the comments are in his favor, there are others who reproached him for his behavior with the format that years has allowed Mexicans to know about the lives of all artists.

“That Lupillo, what a cool idea to apply to them what they do to you all the time.” “Well crazy about Lupillo who said 'they are not going to take statements to me anymore so that they can collect, I better charge on my YouTube channel. ' “I think it's fun but in the end it's like a 'give and give' because when he needs promotion or something like that, he goes to those same media.” “Well, I am of the idea that this is giving them a spoon of their own chocolate, so very good for Lupillo and his fun way of making them see everything they have been doing wrong for a long time,” the video expressed in the comment box.

Jenni Rivera's brother finished the video with laughter already inside his truck where his team was also recording and having fun like him: “Now I recorded them compa ', I recorded them all ha ha ha ha ha. I asked them questions now, now I'm going to answer them on my YouTube channel, all the questions they asked me today I'm going to answer on my YouTube channel, andele”, he concluded.

Lupillo Rivera has been one of the most media stars in recent years due to his relationship with Belinda, so he is constantly questioned everything about her, which is why he could now have made this decision.

