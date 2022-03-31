Juan Carlos Osorio finally resigns from América de Cali

En la imagen un registro del director técnico Juan Carlos Osorio, nuevo entrenador del club colombiano América. EFE/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni/Archivo

Juan Carlos Osorio stopped being coach of America de Cali. This was reported by journalist César Augusto Londoño on his Twitter account. In the absence of official formalization of the scarlet ensemble, it became known that the strategist and the leadership reached an economic agreement for their departure.

“Juan Carlos Osorio signed his retirement from America and he is no longer the coach of the scarlet team,” the communicator's trill reads.

The information was confirmed from Cali by journalist Nelson Calceto, who published: “Attention! Professor Juan Carlos Osorio has just signed the agreement with América de Cali. It was at 17:45 p.m. He is NO longer the DT of red. One more cycle ended for the strategist Risaraldense.”

News in development...