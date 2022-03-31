IACHR Calls on Peru to “Refrain” from Freeing Alberto Fujimori: Reactions for and Against

The Inter-American Court of Human Rights (IACHR ) requested the State of Peru to refrain from releasing the former President Alberto Fujimori, in order to guarantee the right to justice of victims two cases of human rights violations, reported on Wednesday the Center for Justice and International Law (Cejil). A source from the Inter-American Court, which is based in Costa Rica, reported that the court will not address the matter publicly at this time. The news generated a series of reactions on social networks.

According to Cejil, who acts as the victims' representative in cases tried by the IACHR, the full court adopted a decision on Wednesday to request the Peruvian State to refrain from releasing Fujimori as a measure to guarantee access to justice for the victims of the La Cantuta and Barrios Altos cases. In accordance with that organization, the Inter-American Court will shortly notify the parties of its full decision.

Peru is still expecting the release of Fujimori (1990-2000), 83 years old, while his defense is trying to speed up the judicial process that will allow him to leave prison thanks to a ruling of the Constitutional Court that reinstated a humanitarian pardon that had been granted to the former president in 2017.

Fujimori was sentenced by the Peruvian Justice in 2009 to 25 years in prison for the mediated authorship (with domination of the fact) of the massacres in La Cantuta and Barrios Altos, in which 25 people died, and the kidnapping of a journalist and businessman in 1992.

The government of President Pedro Castillo announced that it will appeal to the Inter-American Court of Human Rights to try to reverse the pardon, since that court asked the Peruvian State to punish the crimes for which the former president was sentenced 13 years ago.

After the decision of the Peruvian high constitutional court was announced, the Justice ordered Fujimori to be prevented from leaving the country for 18 months to attend summons for the case that still follows him in Pativilca, a massacre of six people perpetrated in 1992.

REACTIONS

The pronouncement of the Inter-American Court generated various reactions. Comments such as “the IACHR must come to stop the barbarities of Blume, Sardón and Ferrero”, among others.

Politicians also joined the tweets with their assessment of Fujimori's impediment to release from prison. Former Premier Héctor Valer commented: “The IACHR's communication is interference in national criminal law. As a State we are respectful of international law, but never of an attack on the Constitution.”

For his part, Daniel Urresti said: “Fujimorists and their moles will hate me for saying this, but I have to say it: 'The corrupt and criminal will not get out of jail! The IACHR requires Peru to suspend its release. '”

Meanwhile, lawyer Ronald Gamarra said that the Peruvian State must refrain from executing Alberto Fujimori's freedom. Likewise, Congresswoman Sigrid Bazán (Together for Peru) wrote: “Eye. The IACHR requires the Peruvian State to refrain from releasing Alberto Fujimori.”

