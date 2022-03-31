“Don't worry, Enrique”: the photograph with which Dennis Dresser criticized AMLO and Peña Nieto

Through her official Twitter account, political scientist Denise Dresser ironized the recent statements made by Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) on the Third Report on the Ayotzinapa case, made by the Interdisciplinary Group of Independent Experts (GIEI), in which a series of videos was released in which elements of the Secretariat of the Navy (Semar) and the Secretariat of National Defense (Sedena) manipulated the scene of the Cocula garbage dump, where, allegedly, members of the cell of Guerreros Unidos took the 43 students of the “Isidro Burgos” Rural Normal School to take their lives and incinerate their bodies.

This version was classified as the “historical truth” by Jesús Murillo Karam, who served as head of the extinct Attorney General's Office (PGR). Faced with the revelations of the GIEI, Tabasqueño assured that it is “difficult” for former President Enrique Peña Nieto (EPN) to ignore the material released by the group of experts and the alteration of the scene in which the crimes were allegedly carried out.

Denise Dresser recalled the phrase “Rosario, don't worry” to criticize AMLO and EPN (Photo: Twitter/ @DeniseDresserG)

However, during the meeting he ruled out the participation in the events of the current head of Semar and stated that “he has no involvement in this matter, it was Admiral Ojeda, and the ill-wishers want to force us because Admiral Ojeda was chief of the naval zone in Acapulco, which should be known, if we know, but the adversaries want to make us look bad, even if they could blame us for the disappearance of young people, they would do it,” he said.

In this context, Dreser Guerra ironized the president's statements with a photograph in which he appears accompanied by EPN, which he accompanied with the following message: “Don't worry, Enrique”, alluding to the well-known phrase that the PRI used to support Rosario Robles Berlanga after being criticized by the program “National Crusade against Hunger” while leading the Ministry of Social Development (Sedesol).

The political scientist also compared Ojeda's exculpation to comments made by AMLO on September 29, 2014 through her official Twitter account, dated in who wrote the following message: “For the regrettable case of Iguala I am going to denounce the people of the power mafia as responsible and will continue to demand the resignation of EPN.”

Recently, a series of videos was released in which elements of the Secretariat of the Navy (Semar) and the Secretariat of National Defense (Sedena) allegedly manipulated the scene of the so-called “historical truth” (Photo: EFE/Carlos Ramírez)

Following the presentation of the GIEI report, the Argentine Forensic Anthropology Team (EAAF) requested a thorough investigation into the 43 missing student students in order to clarify the information recently released and, thus, the corresponding responsibilities are finalized.

“EAAF requests a thorough investigation of the videos revealed in the Third Report of the Interdisciplinary Group of Independent Experts of Ayotzinapa of (the) irregular interventions in the Cocula dump, hours before the formal intervention of the EAAF and authorities,” said the EEAF. In the same letter, the EAAF emphasized the importance of the images taken with a drone over the area of the Colula dump on September 27, 2014, due to the fact that it is hours before the corresponding expert reports of the then Office of the Attorney General of the Republic (PGR), as well as of themselves, began formally.

KEEP READING: