Daniela Darcourt surprises Magaly Medina singing to her at her birthday party

It is not a secret to anyone that Magaly Medina is 59 years old this March 31, because the show host herself has been responsible for announcing her in his social networks as well as in the last edition of his program that this Tuesday would celebrate another year of life.

However, what few imagined is that her husband Alfredo Zambrano would surprise her with a surprise party at his house, which was attended by the most close to the popular 'Urraca' as well as their relatives.

Through the stories on the official account of the Magaly TV presenter La Firme you can see the very moment when she was surprised by her close circle in the middle of the huge decoration that had been prepared in her home.

At another time, the ATV figure did not hesitate to share with his more than 1 million followers that salsa singer Daniela Darcourt had attended her party to sing the traditional song 'Happy Birthday'.

“Look who came to sing me Happy Birthday! Thank you Daniela Darcourt,” she wrote about the video where you can hear the artist sing next to the notary in front of the journalist, who was very surprised with a smile on her face.

For her part, the national artist replied to her message on the same social network. “Happy day my dear Magician”, put the interpreter of 'Señor lie'. Let us remember that both have shown to have an amical bond for several years.

Photo: Instagram

KEEP READING