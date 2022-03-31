'Cuto' Guadalupe highlighted Christian Cueva's pass for Gianluca Lapadula's goal in Peru vs. Paraguay

Luis Guadalupe demonstrated his faith in the Peruvian national team during these Qatar 2022 Qualifiers. The 'Cuto' traveled to Barranquilla and Montevideo following the 'bicolor' and this time it was again his turn to celebrate but at home. The former footballer spoke after qualifying for the repechage and praised the pass of his friend Christian Cueva.

“Grateful to the boys, to the technical command and to the public with that spectacular compartment. It was a day that will remain in the memory of all Peruvians,” he said for the GOLPERU cameras.

'Cuto' was consulted by the figure of Peru vs. Paraguay, but he keeps the team's performance. “I am sincerely happy with all the players, for the dedication, the game at the level of the field, the personality and the hierarchy. They knew what I had to do.”

The former defender gave a parenthesis to highlight the empowerment of 'Aladdin' . “Christian Cueva, as I say affectionately Harry Potter, that pass really holy God and the definition of Lapadula. And the play before the second goal.”

“I never thought that at 45 years old I could be going through this moment, that all the Peruvians who are living it in our hearts and souls are also going through it. That trust, that faith and union of all of us. I feel very happy with all the affection of the people ,” added the former player.

