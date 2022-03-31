Cuauhtémoc Gutiérrez case: former finance secretary of the PRI of the CDMX fell

Agents of the Attorney General's Office of Mexico City arrested Roberto Zamorano Pineda, who was serving as finance secretary of the Institutional Revolutionary Party of the country's capital, as he is linked to the prostitution ring within the political force led by former leader Cuauhtémoc Gutiérrez de the Tower.

According to the ministerial authorities, the former official was arrested in Mineral de la Reforma, in the state of Hidalgo, and transferred to Mexico City for disposal.

Information in development...