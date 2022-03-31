AMÉRICATELESHOWTENDENCIASGRANDES LIBROSMIX5411
March 31, 2022
Breaking News

Cuauhtémoc Gutiérrez case: former finance secretary of the PRI of the CDMX fell

The so-called “King of Garbage” is also being detained along with his alleged accomplices, following journalistic investigations revealed since 2014 and which remain unresolved

Newsroom Infobae

March 31, 2022

Agents of the Attorney General's Office of Mexico City arrested Roberto Zamorano Pineda, who was serving as finance secretary of the Institutional Revolutionary Party of the country's capital, as he is linked to the prostitution ring within the political force led by former leader Cuauhtémoc Gutiérrez de the Tower.

According to the ministerial authorities, the former official was arrested in Mineral de la Reforma, in the state of Hidalgo, and transferred to Mexico City for disposal.

Information in development...