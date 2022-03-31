Congress of the Republic today debates censorship against Minister of Health Hernán Condori

This Thursday from 9 a.m. the plenary session of the Congress of the Republic is scheduled to debate and vote for the motion of censure against the Minister of Health, Hernán Condori.

The proposal was submitted last week from the Avanza País bench. It was Congressman Diego Bazán who promoted the measure against Condor, just days after the minister appeared before Congress to answer various questions in the interpellation process.

In order to censure a minister, 66 votes are needed, according to the Legislative regulation. If this number is reached, the official must resign and the President of the Republic has 72 hours to accept the resignation.

According to Bazán, 33 signatures have been obtained from legislators, which belong to the banks of Avanza Pais, Popular Renewal, Together for Peru, Alliance for Progress, Somos Peru, Acción Popular . The non-grouped congressmen Carlos Anderson, Enrique Wong, Susel Paredes, Flor Pablo and Edward Málaga also signed.

Only three benches have decided not to participate in this legislative initiative. These are Peru Libre, Fuerza Popular and Democratic Peru.

The letter presented by Bazán states that Condori “exercised the profession inadequately by promoting the sale of Cluster X2 ('bunchy water') attributing medicinal properties to it that are not proven and certified by any official or academic authority”.

The minister is also questioned for promoting a service for the diagnosis of cervical cancer in a minute, since he would not have the specialty of gynecology and oncology.

The motion presented also shows that the appointment of Hernán Condori “provoked a unanimous rejection by the medical community of the country”, referring to the criticism of the Peruvian Medical College of the official.

YOUR DEFENSE

On March 16, Condori appeared before the plenary session to respond to the interpelatory statement raised by the opposition in Congress, which basically referred to the questioning of its suitability and the case of bunchy water and its healing properties.

The minsa holder denied at all times that he had prescribed and marketed the bunchy water. He said he had discussed the issue in his family circle and used it on a person close to him who was suffering from a serious illness.

When asked about the specialty degree in Gynecology and Obstetrics, Condori Machado answered that he is a surgeon and has postgraduate studies with a Master's Degree in Public and Community Health, with a mention in health management and other actions.

He also indicated that he had studied in Lima, but practiced in the interior of the country, in the central jungle, where he managed various health posts, the construction of the maternal and child center in Puerto Yuninaqui, and the construction and equipment of the hospital in La Merced.

Asked whether he treated cases of gynecological cancer, Condori Machado replied that, as a trained doctor, he did so at the presumptive diagnosis level, but did not do biopsies, nor did the treatment, which corresponds to doctors specialized in the field.

Regarding the case of the questioned use of so-called bunchy water, he denied that he had promoted, prescribed and marketed it and clarified that he did not at some point state that it had healing properties.

In this regard, he explained that the Cluster X2 product or Cluster Water has the authorization of the General Directorate of Environmental Health (Digesa), but acknowledged that it was “inaccurate” with regard to the approval of the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

He also said that he performed ultrasound scans on pregnant mothers, because he said he was prepared for these tests to support the diagnosis. In addition, it is prepared for the care of pregnant mothers, in particular the remote population that does not have resources.

He argued, around his diagnosis of cancer from a health center, that screening for presumptive diagnosis of cervical cancer is part of the knowledge acquired in his profession and training.

He was also asked about the case of the appointment of veterinarian William Córdova Pardo to the post of Deputy Executive II of the Ministerial Office of the Ministry of Health. He replied that it was evaluated by the corresponding technical area, which reported that it met requirements without legal impediment to its recruitment. It indicates that it was withdrawn once the allegations were known, and clarified that these are not sentences.

