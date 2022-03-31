Bureaucracy and a rapid rise: the traces of registrar Alexander Vega that they still remember in Chia

In recent weeks, the name of Alexander Vega Rocha, National Registrar of the Republic of Colombia, has been ringing throughout the country, who has held this position since 2019. Some sectors have asked for the head of this controversial official, following the scandal of alleged fraud in the last legislative elections, in addition to this, he has also been accused of not giving statements to the media and simply delegating some members of the Registrar's Office, however, Vega's leadership record is short, a situation that causes suspicion due to his rapid rise to such an important position.

According to Noticias Uno, the 42-year-old registrar has quickly escalated to the National Civil Status Registry, without having a long history in similar positions, because after being elected by the Supreme Court of Justice, the Council of State and the Constitutional Court in 2019, many questioned the arrival of the registrar to this position, taking into account that among the 54 registered applicants, he was chosen after various tests and the presentation of his resume.

One of the candidates for the position of registrar, at the time, told Cambio Magazine that Vega's sudden rise was the result of a year and a half campaign, because according to him, Vega managed to generate affection in the presidents of the Constitutional Court and the National Electoral Council with different gifts and gifts, which is why made it possible to win the support of various politicians and judges.

In the municipality of Chía, Cundinamarca, Vega Rocha began his career despite being a native of the city of Miraflores in the department of Guaviare. After graduating in 2004 as a lawyer, according to Cambio Magazine, the current registrar obtained the direct support of the then mayor of Chía Fernando Sánchez, who endorsed him to become a representative of this jurisdiction.

Although this position is not important for some Colombians, from one moment to the next after leaving office and working in some cases as a lawyer, the current registrar Alexander Vega, was a contractor for the district and surprisingly became a judge of the National Electoral Council, Cambio Magazine was able to determine that different sources they highlighted the characteristics of public relations that Vega has, in addition to his speedy discourse to his peers.

According to Noticias Uno, at the time the City Council of Chia had a strong controversy over the election of Alexander Vega as a representative, since at that time he did not have any professional experience related to the position, in addition to this, the official would have been the only applicant for the position of the personality. Similarly, according to this media outlet, different politicians of the Cundinamarque municipality consider him as their boss.

The registrar has been involved in various scandals of increasing the budget to the entities where he has been, because at that time, the Council of Chia approved him a large economic budget to expand the personnel plant in this municipality, such restructuring was demanded by the Council of State. In this case, those posts were allegedly intended to be filled by bureaucratic positions.

Among these controversial registrar fees would be Jorge Enrique Ramírez, former chia councillor and appointed by Alexander Vega, as municipal registrar in that municipality, likewise, Adriana Esmeralda Camejo Ríos, sister-in-law of Registrar Vega who works as Director of Revenue and Finance at the Chía Treasury Secretariat in the current leadership.

Noticias Uno was also able to specify that the mayor of Chía, Luis Carlos Segura, resides in a house owned by the registrar Alexander Vega, he surely clarified to the said media that he pays a monthly rent and that he has known Vega Rocha for more than 18 years.

