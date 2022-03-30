Weather in Mexico for March 30: Cold front 39 will cause strong winds in the north of the country

Imagen de archivo de un hombre viajando en bicicleta mientras palmeras son movidas por los vientos del Huracán Zeta en Cancún, México. 26 de octubre, 2020. REUTERS/Jorge Delgado/Archivo

The presence of the 39th cold front in interaction with the subtropical jet stream will cause strong to very strong gusts of wind in the north and northeast of the national territory as estimated by the National Meteorological System. On the other hand, in the south and southeast, the inflow of moisture from the Pacific Ocean, Gulf of Mexico and the Caribbean Sea, will cause rains that can be accompanied by electric shocks.

Mexico will record minimum temperatures of up to -10º C in mountainous areas of Durango and Chihuahua, and up to -5ºC in Baja California, Sonora, Zacatecas and the State of Mexico. In contrast, the highs will go up to 45º C in Tamaulipas, San Luis Potosi, Jalisco, Michoacán, Queretaro, Hidalgo, Oaxaca and Veracruz.

Valley of Mexico: It is forecast during the morning, cold environment in high areas that surround the region. For the rest of the day, partly cloudy skies and no rain are expected in Mexico City and the State of Mexico. In the afternoon, the atmosphere will be warm to hot.

In Mexico City, a minimum temperature of 11 to 13° C and a maximum of 29 to 31° C is forecast. For the capital of the State of Mexico, minimum temperature of 3 to 5°C and maximum of 25 to 27°C.

Weather in Mexico for March 30, 2022. Photo: @conagua_clima

Baja California Peninsula: Partly cloudy sky. No rain in Baja California and Baja California Sur. Morning environment from cold to very cold with frost at dawn over mountains of northern Baja California. Evening atmosphere from temperate to warm.

North Pacific: Clear sky in the morning and partly cloudy in the afternoon. No rain in the region. Morning environment from cold to very cold with frost at dawn in the mountains of Sonora and temperate in the morning in Sinaloa. In the afternoon, the atmosphere will dominate from warm to hot.

Central Pacific: Partly cloudy sky and no rain in the region. Cold to cool morning environment with a chance of frost at dawn over the mountains of Jalisco (north). In the afternoon, warm to very hot environment.

South Pacific: Partly cloudy sky with isolated rains that may be accompanied by electric shocks in Oaxaca and Chiapas; no rain in Guerrero. Cool atmosphere in the morning and warm to very hot in the afternoon.

Weather in Mexico for March 30, 2022. Photo: @conagua_clima

Gulf of Mexico: Partly cloudy sky and no rain in the region. Cool to warm atmosphere in the morning and afternoon, warm to very hot environment. North and southeast wind between 15 and 30 km/h with gusts of 60 to 80 km/h and probability of hoppers in Tamaulipas.

Yucatan Peninsula: Partly cloudy sky most of the day with isolated rains over the peninsula. Warm and warm morning atmosphere to very hot in the afternoon.

Mesa del Norte: Clear to partly cloudy skies. No rain in the region. Very cold morning environment with frost at dawn in areas of Chihuahua, Durango and Zacatecas. In the afternoon, warm atmosphere in the region.

Mesa Central: Partly cloudy sky without rain in much of the region, being partly cloudy with a probability of isolated rainfall that could be accompanied by electric shocks in areas of Puebla. Morning atmosphere from cold to cool and warm to very hot in the afternoon.

