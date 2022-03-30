Video | Melissa Martínez went against a media outlet after a headline that had given Matías Mier a 'beating'

Recently, journalist and presenter Melissa Martínez used her social networks to mention a story in which she was the protagonist along with her partner, striker Matías Mier who plays for Independiente Santa Fe.

The note, published by a sports portal, titled 'Melissa Martínez's beating of Matías Mier who caught the cameras', where they mentioned an exchange of blows they had with boxing gloves in the middle of a report made by the program 'La Red' of the Caracol channel. There, the couple pretend to be in a boxing match, but everything takes place amid the pacifism that was evidenced by a kiss at the end of those impacts.

The presenter also questioned the headline of the news portal, asking her followers in an Instagram story what they would think when they saw a headline like that.

“If you see a headline like this in a magazine, what can you think? Because I want to know if I am exaggerating,” said the Atlantic, stating that she also asked the question to confirm whether in that sports portal “they went out of pineapple”. She then indicated that she is characterized by her patience and in passing shared the video where she exchanges several blows with the striker who plays in Independiente Santa Fe.

“You know me and you know that I am a quiet woman; then you come here -to the Instagram profile- and ask me 'Meli, send us the video, what happened? ' So tell me, “Do I have the right to be upset or not?” said the journalist born in Soledad.

Those 'InstaStories' were replicated by several entertainment accounts, one of them was 'The Colombian Creole', and there the reactions were not long in coming: while some defended Martínez, others branded the media as “yellow”.

“They went from pineapple, yellowish means. Total solidarity with you”; “They passed, the truth. What a sadness and what a lack of professionalism in journalism”; “You have every right to be upset. The media does not give the right to be doing this kind of thing just to gain an audience”; “Yellowness of news pages to attract attention”; “Please, what are you in the media, and you were already a 'victim', start a campaign to stop them being so yellowish” were some of the reactions to the post.

The response of the news portal to the published article by Melissa Martínez

On March 29, the FutbolRed website published a text apologizing to the couple for the text published and which, subsequently, they deleted due to the viralization of the presenter's video; they also indicated that she “does not exaggerate” by expressing her annoyance with the content written and where she is accused of allegedly “beating” her couple.

“It is important to clarify that we never intend to offend or hurt anyone in our publications and that we respect the ethical principles of confronting sources and verifying our information, but these notes, which are lighter and more viral, have a trap that is precisely the annoyance that we cause in the aforementioned journalist. We fell and that is why we offer her and her husband our sincere excuses,” the media said, also stating that they were not the only ones to make a note focused on that moment seen in 'The Red'.

