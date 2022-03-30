Va por Mexico launched itself against the “decree” before the SCJN for Mandate Revocation

De izq. a der. Alejandro Moreno, presidente nacional del PRI; Marko Cortés, presiente nacional del PAN; y Jesús Zambrano,m presidente nacional del PRD durante conferencia de prensa en el Hotel Hilton, Ciudad de México. Junio 6, 2021. Foto: Karina Hernández / Infobae

The Va por México coalition, made up of the National Action Party (PAN), Institutional Revolutionary (PRI) and the Democratic Revolution (PRD), filed an unconstitutional action before the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation (SCJN) requesting the suspension of the “decree”.

The opposition argued that the Political Constitution only empowers the National Electoral Institute (INE) to promote and promote the Mandate Revocation Consultation, which will take place on April 10.

According to the challenge, signed by the coordinators of the opposition parties, Jorge Romero (PAN), Rubén Moreira (PRI) and Luis Espinosa Cházaro (PRD), he said that the “decree” does not comply with the SCJN, because in the unconstitutional action 15/2021, the parameters of the consultation promoted by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) were established.

“It is not feasible for Morena, in accordance with her own interests, to seek to modify the Constitution and the ministers' interpretation,” the opposition parties indicated.

The Mandate Revocation Consultation will take place on April 10 (Photo: ANDREA MURCIA /CUARTOSCURO.COM)

Va por México also indicated that the scope of the concept of government propaganda is unconstitutional since, according to its appeals, it seeks to be imposed before the Electoral Tribunal of the Judiciary of the Federation (TEPJF).

“In respect of democracy, the division of powers and in order to guarantee the rights of citizens, the Va Por México coalition filed an action of unconstitutionality with the SCJN, to suspend and declare the unconstitutionality of the decree on government publicity of the consultation on the revocation of mandate”, the opposition legislators ruled.

It was last March 10 when the initiative with draft decree interpreting the Scope of the Concept of Government Propaganda was generally approved, with which public officials, at all levels, can disseminate or talk about the Revocation of Mandate or other democratic process without being considered as propaganda. The so-called “decree” was proposed by the president of the Chamber of Deputy and legislator of the National Regeneration Movement (Morena), Sergio Gutiérrez Luna.

The modification of the Scope of the Concept of Government Propaganda was presented by Sergio Gutiérrez Luna, president of the Chamber of Deputies (Photo: CUARTOSCURO.COM)

However, the TEPJF stated that the decree is not considered for the April consultation.

The Specialized Chamber of the Tribunal ruled that it cannot be applied at this time, since it would be contrary to the temporality established in Article 105 of the Constitution, which states that amendments to the electoral rules must be approved and published at least 90 days before the start of the elections or in this case, the Revocation of Mandate, which did not happen.

“This specification of the scope of the concepts referred to in the decree is fundamental and therefore should not apply to the electoral processes that have already started because then the application of the principles governing these elections could be altered, at least that of certainty, which implies that all people who are going to participate actively in the proceedings and those who are going to vote must be very clear,” said the presiding judge of the Chamber, Rubén Lara.

Lara explained that if the decree is applied in the current electoral processes, it would alter the certainty of which rules they are subject to, to which they will be subject and which will determine the routes of these processes, as well as those of legal certainty, legality and the non-retroactivity of the norms.

