Ukraine assured that Russia withdrew military units from Kiev and Chernigov to focus on the east of the country

Armiansk (Ukraine), 25/02/2022.- Russian soldiers on the amphibious infantry fighting vehicle BMP-2 move towards mainland Ukraine on the road near Armiansk, Crimea, 25 February 2022. Russian troops entered Ukraine on 24 February prompting the country's president to declare martial law and triggering a series of announcements by Western countries to impose severe economic sanctions on Russia. (Rusia, Ucrania) EFE/EPA/STRINGER

The Armed Forces of Ukraine said on Tuesday that Russia has withdrawn military units from the Kiev and Chernigov regions to concentrate its efforts in the east of the country, but warned that this action seeks to “mislead” Ukraine's military leadership.

“It aims to deceive the military leadership of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and create a misconception about Russia's refusal to encircle Kiev,” he said in a report published on his official Facebook profile, adding that the so-called “troop withdrawal” is, in fact, a rotation of individual units.

“In the direction of Donetsk, Russian invaders continue to fire. They carried out air and missile strikes in the areas of Kreminna and Mariupol. The enemy focused its main efforts on seizing control of the Popasna and Rubizhne settlements (Lugansk), as well as on the complete capture of Mariupol. It was unsuccessful,” said the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

They also explained that Russian troops have shelled the positions of Ukrainian units near the village of Stepnogorsk and the cities of Orikhove and Hulyaipole in the Zaporizhzhia region with artillery.

The Armed Forces said that Russian soldiers continue to fire and carried out missile air strikes in the areas of Kreminna and Mariupol

“In the areas of the villages of Novokarlivka and Luhivske, the enemy continues to carry out fortification teams of the occupied positions and install minefields. There have been no significant changes in the operational areas of the Black Sea and Azov,” they said.

Ukrainian President Volodymir Zelensky said that talks with Russian negotiators have given some positive signs, but warned that Russia cannot be trusted.

Russia announced after Tuesday's talks between the Ukrainian-Russian delegation in Istanbul, Turkey, that it will significantly reduce military operations near the Ukrainian capital, Kiev, and the northern city of Chernihiv.

The United States and others previously expressed skepticism about Russia's announcement.

In a video speech Tuesday night, Zelensky said that the “courageous and effective actions” of Ukrainian troops forced Russia to reduce its action in Kiev and Chernihiv.

He said that Ukraine will continue the negotiation process “to the extent that it depends on us,” but emphasized mistrust in “the words that come from the country's representatives who continue to fight to destroy us.”

Zelensky said Ukraine's negotiators will not compromise “sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

Russia committed on Tuesday to a de-escalation around Kiev and another Ukrainian city, but the Western powers called not to let down their guard until they verify that Moscow is keeping its word.

(With information from Europa Press)

