“To Marbelle, from my heart, I embrace you, I invite you to educate yourself”: Mábel Lara's response to the singer's racist attacks

The scandal of singer Marbelle continues to be talked about, who found it fun to compare the vice-presidential candidate of the Historical Pact, the Afro leader Francia Márquez, with the giant gorilla 'King Kong'. On this occasion, journalist Mábel Lara joined the cause.

In addition, he said: “You have every right to feel what you want and feel like it, but remember that there is also a law of discrimination here,” concluded Mábel.

The Cali politician made a post through his Twitter account to announce the lawsuit he filed against Maureen Belky Ramírez Cardona, the first name of the queen of the technocarrilera.

I have filed this 👇 criminal complaint against #Marbelle for violating the anti-racism law and the penal code by insulting and insulting our Vice-Presidential candidate @FranciaMarquezM. Mrs. Marbelle, did you think you could spit your racism with impunity? #FranciaNoEstáSola

The complaint by Roy Barreras, which was filed in the office of Attorney General Francisco Barbosa, reads the senator's analysis of Marbelle's tweet, which was deleted hours after it was published by the wave of expletives that the singer received as a result.

This is how Mrs. Ramírez used this character to refer in a disparaging, rude and insulting way to the candidate for the Vice Presidency Francia Márquez Mina.

In addition, she pointed to other tweets in which Marbelle associated the vice-presidential candidate with the extinct FARC-EP, a guerrilla organization that has already been dissolved and to which Márquez was never linked, nor is it related to the GaOr of dissidents.

Roy Barreras says that, with her tweets, the singer committed the crimes of insult, slander and harassment. For the first crime, if proven, the singer would have to pay a sentence of between 16 and 54 months in prison; for slander there are sentences of 16 to 72 months, and for harassment she can receive from one to three years.

The singer quoted Roy Barreras's tweet and assured that she will respond to the authorities' requests regarding this lawsuit.

However, it seems that the ever-controversial singer from rancheras has learned to play Twitter: apart from the response to Barreras, she has released several hints without letterheads.

