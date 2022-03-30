They presented the World Cup ball: inspired by the culture of Qatar and with an unprecedented speed

It's getting less and less until the start of the World Cup and the main protagonist already has her aesthetic. The ball that will paralyze the planet during November and December will be named after Al Rihla. This is the 14th consecutive ball that Adidas created for a new edition of the World Cup.

To adapt to the speeds of today's sport, the new version of “la capricihosa” will travel faster in the air than any of the other balls from previous world championships. “Football is playing faster and faster, and as it accelerates, the accuracy and stability of the ball in the air becomes critical. The new design allows it to maintain high speed throughout its trajectory. For the biggest sports scene in the world, we set out to radically innovate and make the impossible possible with the fastest and most accurate World Cup ball ever created,” said Franziska Loeffelmann, director of football print and sportswear design at the company that made the ball.

His name is not coincidental. Al Rihla means The Voyage in Arabic and the inspiration for its design comes from culture, architecture, iconic boats and the flag of Qatar. Designed from the inside out using data and rigorous testing conducted in laboratories, wind tunnels and courts, the ball offers the highest level of accuracy and reliability on the pitch due, in part, to its new panel structure and surface textures.

The ball was also designed with the environment in mind. All components were carefully selected and Al Rihla is the first World Cup ball made solely with water-based inks and glues.

Bold, vibrant colors and prints on a pearlescent background are inspired by Qatari culture and the increasingly fast pace of football, with a speed that reveals the color spectrum to excite both players and fans around the world at all levels of the sport.

“We believe that sport belongs to all of us, so we have been committed and active in improving access and equity for our global football community. As part of this commitment, Al Rihla will support local communities as they travel around the world with activities designed to make a lasting impact on grassroots football and at all levels,” said Nick Craggs, general manager of the company.

Just as it was the time of Telstar, Tango, Aztec, Questra, Tricolore, Fevernova, Jabulani or Brazuca, now will be the time for Al Rihla. And stars such as Lionel Messi, Neymar, Cristiano Ronaldo and Kylian Mbappé will seek to make history with their best works during the next international event.

