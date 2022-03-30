The number of Ukrainian refugees fleeing the Russian invasion already exceeds 4 million

The Ukrainians who have fled their country because of the Russian invasion, mostly women, children and the elderly, today surpassed the four million barrier, according to statistics updated daily by the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR).

The organization predicted already at the start of the Russian invasion that this figure would be reached, which represents the largest exodus in Europe since the end of the Second World War, and that almost one in ten Ukrainians left their country in just a month.

More than half of these refugees arrived in neighbouring Poland, which is home to some 2.3 million Ukrainians, while around 600,000 are in Romania, where thousands of them previously passed through neighbouring Moldova.

(With information from EFE)

