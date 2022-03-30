The invasion of Ukraine made Vladimir Putin the worst reputable person in internet history

EFE/EPA/MIKHAIL KLIMENTYEV/SPUTNIK

The war and invasion of Ukraine have made Russian President Vladimir Putin the worst reputable person in the history of the Internet, and networks have been flooded with millions of news and messages of contempt towards him.

Since it decided to invade Ukraine on 24 February, there have been more than 12 million negative news stories (only in Spanish), thousands of tweets, critical videos that have gone viral on various social networks, labels or hashtags, and numerous marketing campaigns to promote t-shirts or objects that express the rejection of the invasion and the Russian president.

The data are from the Spanish Internet Observatory, a private entity that was created 20 years ago and that has specialized in the analysis of trends and phenomena related to the network.

The data released this Wednesday by the Observatory reveal that in recent weeks the network has become the echo and reflection of the rejection generated by this war, and have emphasized that this event has led to the emergence of new archetypes of “haters” (“haters”), trolls, “punishers” (“punishers”),” war mercenaries” and “cybersaboteurs”.

The war conflict has led, according to the Observatory, to a succession of millions of negative opinions, disqualifying adjectives, incendiary tweets and anti-Putin groups that have been posted on Facebook or Telegram.

Some of the major internet search engines have modified search suggestions and associate Putin's name with terms such as “war”, “personal fortune”, “genocide Ukraine” or “poisoning”.

Blogs that allude to the alleged corruption of the oligarchs, Putin's fortune abroad, his lovers, secret children and even plans to end the life of the Russian leader have also proliferated on the Internet.

(With information from EFE)

KEEP READING: