The controversial speech that Ricky Gervais would have given at the 2022 Oscars ceremony

After the controversy unleashed by Will Smith's slap on Chris Rock to defend Jada, his wife, producer Ricky Gervais released a series of tweets showing how acidic his speech would have been during the 2022 Oscar ceremony.

In his official account, he expressed a series of quotes that he would have said at the event, in which he touches on many social issues about economic inequality and even alopecia, a disease that actress Jada suffers from.

In one of the tweets by the writer of The Office - the original British version - it was possible to read the following: “I am proud to say that these are the most diverse and progressive Oscars in history. We have all the collectives that are under the sun. Except poor people, of course. To those, who give them.”