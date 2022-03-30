AMÉRICATELESHOWTENDENCIASGRANDES LIBROSMIX5411
March 30, 2022
“Ternuritas”: AMLO mocked the pianists who brought toy from “La Casa Gris” by his son José Ramón

The president hinted that the senators' act would have “fallen into ridicule”, so he called for the avoidance of practices of this nature

Newsroom Infobae

March 30, 2022

The president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO), mocked the senators of the National Action Party (PAN) who brought a Lego toy from the “Gray House” of their firstborn, José Ramón López Beltrán.

This, after hinting that this fact would have “fallen into the ridiculous”; an act that, he stressed, should be avoided within politics.

“This is what they did. A very creative question,” the president concluded, clarifying that his Government is no longer obliged to provide further explanations that they have already been offered.

“José Ramón is 40 years old. He's married, he rents a house with his wife for 100,000 pesos a month. I wouldn't do it but he is independent, and he rented it to a private individual,” he said during his morning lecture.

Information in development...